Incredible Bears: Baylor's eight-run seventh-inning rally leads to 13-11 walk-off win

No need checking for a pulse — the Baylor Bears are alive and well.

Baylor looked dead in the water as Oklahoma State bashed its way to an 11-3 lead. But the Bears staged one of the more incredible rallies of the Steve Rodriguez Era at Baylor with an eight-run seventh inning to tie the score at 11.

Then in the bottom of the ninth, Antonio Valdez clubbed a two-run walk-off home run off the top of the wall in right to send Baylor to a 13-11 victory.

It goes down as one of the more amazing come-from-behind wins in program history for Baylor (26-24 overall, 7-15 Big 12). The last time the Bears came back from as many as eight runs down to win was 2017 against Kansas State.

The win also puts Baylor in the Big 12 tournament, though a Kansas loss to Texas earlier in the night had already locked that down. For Oklahoma State (34-18, 13-9), it was a haymaker of a loss, the Cowboys’ fifth straight, as it eliminates OSU from Big 12 title contention.

In that seriously unfathomable seventh inning, Baylor sent 13 batters to the plate and thumped six hits while also taking advantage of an OSU error. Jacob Schoenvogel got the scoring started with a bouncing two-run single up the middle. Then OSU shortstop Marcus Brown misplayed a grounder off the bat of Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, allowing Schoenvogel to score to make it 11-6.

Following a Jack Pineda double and a Tre Richardson walk, Jared McKenzie strode into the batter’s box with the bases all jammed with Bears. It clearly wasn’t an ideal situation for the Cowboys, considering McKenzie already had a double and a home run on the night.

It worked out pretty well for the Bears, though. McKenzie electrified the building by crushing a grand slam over the wall in left-center, bringing the score to an inexplicable 11-10.

To the Bears’ credit, they continued scrapping in the inning and eventually tied the score on Harrison Caley’s RBI single.

McKenzie went 3-for-4 with three runs and five RBIs as one of the major hitting heroes, while Valdez was the final hero of the night for the Bears, with his first home run of 2022.

Early in the game, the skies might have been clear, but Baylor still found itself in the perfect storm.

Not only does 13th-ranked Oklahoma State feature one of the heaviest-hitting lineups in the Big 12, but the Cowboys were also ticked after being swept last weekend by Texas Tech. Throw in the fact that OSU still has a shot to earn a share of the Big 12 title, and it did not add up to an ideal equation for the Bears.

OSU pounded Baylor’s Jake Jackson for 12 hits and nine runs before the BU starter left with two outs in the fifth.

Jackson came into Thursday’s opener with a bit of swagger, as the reigning Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. And though Oklahoma State managed to bang a couple of hits off the BU grad transfer in the first inning, he actually managed to wiggle free without any runs scoring, thanks to a big strikeout and groundout.

But if you’re a starting pitcher facing the Cowboys, you can’t flirt with danger repeatedly. And OSU steadily reminded the Bears just how dangerous a crop of hitters it possesses the rest of the way.

The Cowboys scored multiple runs in each of the next four innings, crushing the ball in the process. Caeden Trenkle smoked a two-run home run in the second, Griffin Doersching whacked a two-run job in the third and Nolan McLean golfed a solo swat in the fifth. McLean’s round-tripper, his 13th of the year, traveled even higher than the left-field light pole, as it seemed to tickle the clouds on its way out of the ballpark.

Baylor actually held the first lead of the game. In the bottom of the first, Tre Richardson singled with one out. Then two batters later, Kyle Nevin hit a shallow fly ball to left that skimmed off the glove of OSU’s charging Jake Thompson for an error. Richardson, hustling all the way, ended up scoring from first for a 1-0 BU lead.

But that was one of the few offensive highlights in the early innings for the Bears. OSU starter Victor Mederos induced nine groundouts in his six effective innings, and happily watched as his hitters just kept stretching the lead.

Baylor cut the gap to 6-2 in the fourth when Jared McKenzie cranked a leadoff double and eventually scored on Nevin’s sacrifice fly to shallow right that was fielded by OSU second baseman Roc Riggio.

