Inherit the wind: Bears breeze to 11 event titles, two NCAA-leading marks at MJ Invite

The wind gusts swirling around Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium this weekend were no joke. Hey, but that breeze generated by Baylor’s top athletes was pretty serious, too.

Baylor claimed 11event titles (seven women’s, four men’s) and ascended to the NCAA’s top spot in two different events, putting a nice show for an enthusiastic collection of alums who returned on Saturday for the annual Michael Johnson Invitational.

“Overall, we had an awesome track meet,” said Baylor’s first-year head coach Michael Ford.

Knocked out of the NCAA’s top spot in the javelin on Friday by Virginia Tech’s Ethan Dabbs, Baylor’s Chinecherem Prosper “Zaza” Nnamdi came into the day with ample motivation. He used that to launch several missiles and regain the national lead in the process.

“Zaza, after he knows he’s No. 2 in the country now, and he says yesterday, ‘I’m going to throw 81 meters,’ and he goes out and throws 81 meters today,” Ford said. “That was fantastic. And it was weird, because I got to see it from my office window. And I said, ‘Man, that thing is staying up there for a long time.’”

Nnamdi said that he never needs much motivation to try to accomplish something special.

“I was competing against myself, because that was the goal, to go over 80 meters this season. I felt relaxed,” Nnamdi said. “I felt like I need to do what I’m supposed to do. Not be motivated by anybody else, but try to get distance for myself.”

On Zaza’s first attempt of the day, he tossed 257-6 to break his own school record. But his second attempt sailed even purer, actually surpassing the on-field markings, traveling 265-11, just a smidgen shy of the national record of his homeland of Nigeria. His toss went 81.07 meters and the Nigerian record is 81.08.

“When I had my first throw that was, like, 78.49 (meters) and I was like, ‘Hell, yeah,’” Nnamdi said. “That means I’m in good shape, the technique is all right. So, I’d better do the same thing, but make it a little bit spicy. Like, a little bit juicy, that’s what my coach says. So I made it a little bit juicy.”

On Friday’s first day of the meet, Baylor’s Jayson Baldridge won the 400-meter hurdles title and in the process bumped his teammate Nathaniel Ezekiel from the NCAA’s top spot. The senior Baldridge ran 49.10, topping Ezekiel’s season best of 49.13 from the Texas Relays. Ezekiel finished second in Friday’s race at 49.35.

“Nathaniel is one of the strongest guys in the country,” Baldridge said. “He’s a young kid and he’s coming on fast, and I’m happy to help him and work with him over the season. At practice we challenge each other every single day. I help him out, he helps me out. It’s a blessing to have somebody of that caliber to train with.”

Baldridge said he hopes to take down Baylor’s school record in the hurdles this season, which is Bayano Kamani’s 48.43 clocking from the 2000 NCAA meet. And who knows? Maybe Baldridge and Ezekiel could replicate the 1-2 NCAA finish that Kamani and Michael Smith delivered in 2001. “Anything can happen,” Baldridge said.

The BU foursome of Laurenz Colbert, Isaiah Cunningham, Kamden Jackson and De’montray Callis rocketed to the collegiate title in the 4x100 relay. The Bears trailed only the professionals from Hurdle Mechanic, who were anchored by former BU All-American Wil London. Hurdle Mechanic came in at 39.54, while that Baylor “A” team finished at 39.59. Baylor’s “B” team actually finished third at 39.68.

BU’s Cunningham also won the collegiate 100-meter title, zipping to the line in 10.19 seconds.

A pair of former NCAA indoor champions from last year finished as the collegiate winner in their respective events for the BU women – Ackera Nugent in the 100-meter hurdles (12.79 seconds) and Aaliyah Miller in the 800 (2:05.55). The only athletes to cross the line ahead of Nugent and Miller cash checks on the professional level, as Nugent finished third overall behind Tonea Marshall (12.36) and Chanel Brissett (12.52).

Nugent is just a 19-year-old sophomore. She was practically busting at the seams after the race, grateful for the chance to run with the pros.

“It feels amazing, because those are the girls I’m going to be competing against in two or three years,” Nugent said. “Getting a chance and an opportunity compete against those ladies right now is really, really exciting.”

Meanwhile, Miller placed second in her race behind only Athing Mu, a former Texas A&M star who won last year’s 800 Olympic gold medal. A year ago at this same meet, Mu shattered the NCAA record at 1:57.73 while Miller clocked a personal-best and school-record 2:00.87 in that race for the ages. On this day, the silky-smooth Mu ran an easy 2:02.07, while Miller came in at 2:05.55 in extremely windy conditions.

“Thought Aaliyah ran great, especially with the wind,” Ford said. “I think Coach (David) Barnett wanted her to be 2:04, 2:05, and she went 2:05. And I think next week that will set her up good at LSU.”

Miller did not run on Baylor’s 4x400 relay, but the Bears still turned in an impressive effort, cutting through the wind to slice two seconds off their previous season-best time. The Bears’ quartet of Mariah Ayers, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake and Imaobong Uko busted across the line at 3:30.21, more than eight seconds faster than second-place Kansas. That’s a lifetime in a 4x4.

When Uko, a freshman from Nigeria, crossed the line, she emphatically flicked the baton off the track in perhaps the track equivalent of baseball’s bat flip. Then BU’s foursome joined Ford for a happy group hug.

“I thought the ladies ran really well. You don’t have Aaliyah on there, and they run almost two seconds faster,” Ford said.

The BU men’s 4x400 relay team finished second in their race to 2022 NCAA indoor champion Texas A&M, as the Aggies came in at 3:02.23 while the Bears clocked 3:04.44. But Baylor ran without two of its top quarter-milers in Matthew Moorer and Howard “Trey” Fields III. Ford said Fields was dealing with a bit of tightness following the open 400.

The Baylor women also nabbed gold medals in the 5,000 (Hayden Gold, 17:35.98), 400 hurdles (Morake, personal-best 57.80), 400 (Francis, 52.54), and 100 (Caira Pettaway, 11.11).

It went down as an enjoyable day for Baylor, which welcomed many of its greats and past NCAA champions back for the meet. The legends in attendance included the likes of Jeremy Wariner, Trayvon Bromell, Brandon Couts, Tiffany Townsend and former head coach and stadium namesake Clyde Hart.

Baylor will head to Baton Rouge, La., next weekend for the LSU Invitational.

