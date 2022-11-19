Injuries force lots of lineup shuffling for Collen's Bears

Before the season ever tipped, Baylor women’s basketball fans were curious to see what the team’s revamped lineup might look like.

What they wouldn’t have expected, however, is a new-look rotation for every single game.

The 17th-ranked Bears have been hit hard by injuries in the season’s first couple of weeks. The latest casualty came in Baylor’s 58-55 breath-holding win over SMU on Tuesday when star transfer Aijha Blackwell succumbed to an apparent knee injury.

It’s led to a lot of shuffling for second-year BU head coach Nicki Collen, who naturally would rather avoid that lineup dance.

“I think it’s a group effort,” said Collen, when asked who would most need to step up in Blackwell’s absence. “I don’t think you replace 20 and 10 with one player.”

Even if the Bears (3-0) were at full strength, Sunday’s foe Maryland would present a considerable challenge. The 19th-ranked Terrapins (3-1) feature an all-guard starting lineup, but four of those guards are 6-0 or taller and are adept at posting up and backing down a defender.

“They’re guards. They are truly 5-10 to 6-1 guards that are ones, twos and threes who have now shifted down and are playing the four and the five,” Collen said. “Anyone can bring the ball down, they have a more traditional point guard in (Elisa) Pinzan, but outside of her they’re all super versatile.”

Baylor has generally gone with a three-guard starting lineup with 5-8 Jaden Owens, 5-6 Sarah Andrews and 5-5 Ja’Mee Asberry comprising the perimeter options, alongside 6-1 freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and the 5-11 Blackwell in the frontcourt. With Blackwell out of commission, more responsibility may fall to 6-0 freshman forward Bella Fontleroy and 6-1 senior forward Caitlin Bickle, who is expected to make her season debut against Maryland after missing the first three games with a hand injury.

Asked if she feels any pressure to pick up some of the slack with Blackwell sidelined, Owens immediately started shaking her head.

“I don’t consider it pressure,” Owens said. “I need to step up when it comes to things like that, but I still feel like with the team we have, we’re very well-rounded and everybody can put up points. I don’t think it’s like, all right next up, I have to be a leading scorer. I think when we’re hitting from all angles, it’s the least of my concerns. But, I’m going to do what I have to do, but I know that all my teammates are going to step up in that situation.”

Baylor is coming off a ragged shooting game in the SMU game, as the Bears shot just 32 percent and missed a variety of open looks, whether those came from the 3-point arc, the midrange game or right at the bucket. But if you ask the Bears, they feel like that was an aberration. One off shooting night does not an identity make.

“I don’t think anything went wrong,” said Andrews, who shot 4-for-12 against the Mustangs. “There’s going to be nights when we don’t hit shots, and that was just a night that we didn’t hit shots. Sunday, we’re going to make shots.

"We don’t really focus on the makes, the misses. We know we’ve got good shooters, and we know sooner or later, we’re going to knock down those shots, and it’s going to open up the paint, too, because you’re going to have to guard us on both sides of the floor.”

Of course, Baylor will have to guard the Terrapins, too. Maryland is paced by 6-3 guard Diamond Miller, who averages 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Abby Meyers, who was the Ivy League Player of the Year at Princeton last season before transferring, chips in 16.3 points a night while Shyanne Sellers owns a 12.3 scoring average.

Collen said one key for the Bears will be limiting turnovers, as the Terrapins have shown a propensity to press a lot.

“So, we’ve got to take care of the ball,” Collen said. “I think you can get shots against them if you don’t turn it over. You can rebound against them if you don’t turn it over. But they will create turnovers with their press.”

With its first Top 25 matchup of the season and the final home game before embarking on a Thanksgiving trip to Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase, Baylor shouldn’t need to look far for motivation.

Andrews, who generally enters the interview room whooping and hollering and cutting up, said she thrives on these kinds of big-time matchups.

“Games are fun, basketball is fun for me. I love a challenge,” Andrews said. “I don’t like, not necessarily easy games, but I like a fun game where the fans get into it and where we’re into it. And I think the best part about it is we have yet to play our best basketball. I don’t think y’all have seen our best basketball yet, so I think that’s what’s going to happen on Sunday.”