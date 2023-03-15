LJ Cryer kept trying to get back on the court, but his feet kept failing him.

By the time last year’s NCAA Tournament rolled around, Cryer’s foot pain was so acute that he couldn’t make one more attempt to play no matter how badly he wanted it.

So he watched from the sidelines at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena as Baylor’s gallant comeback fell short in a 93-86 overtime loss to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It was hard because I know our team was really good,” Cryer said. “We had a lot of people go down early in the year. I felt if me and a couple of those other guys that went out were playing we could have made a good run at it. I felt like it was an opportunity that slipped away from us.”

Healthy again this season, no Baylor player is more eager to step on the floor than Cryer in the NCAA Tournament opener against UC Santa Barbara at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Cryer played a few minutes here and there as a freshman during the Bears’ 2021 national championship run. But this will be the first time that Cryer will be a major player for a Baylor squad hoping to make another deep NCAA Tournament run.

“I’m super excited,” Cryer said. “I got to play briefly my freshman year, dribbling the clock out and stuff like that. But last year the opportunity was taken away from me, so I’m just going to cherish it this year.”

Along with first-team all-Big 12 senior Adam Flagler and freshman sensation Keyonte George, Cryer is part of a Baylor starting guard trio that might be the most dangerous in the country.

Cryer is averaging 14.5 points and is the most accurate 3-point shooter among the trio at 42.6 percent. While everybody knew he could bury long-range missiles out of Katy Morton Ranch High School, Baylor coach Scott Drew has been impressed by how Cryer has expanded his all-around game in three college seasons.

“LJ is somebody who came in and is really a terrific scorer, shooter, and I think he’s gotten better at facilitating and creating for his teammates off the bounce,” Drew said. “His defense has improved and he’s really improved his leadership and done a great job. He’s fun to be around, he always has a smile, an energy giver, and somebody’s who is very dependable.”

Driving to the paint has become an important part of Cryer’s game. If he’s fouled, it usually pays off for the Bears since he’s hit a team-high 90.5 percent (57 of 63) of his free throws.

Improving his strength in the weight room has benefited both his offensive and defensive games. He can body up on opposing guards much stronger than in the past.

“During the offseason, I had a lot of time to work on my upper body and put on some weight,” Cryer said. “That just helps with confidence. I’ve been working on being more of a three-level scorer and not just playing on the perimeter the whole time. I felt like I had that in my game, but last year I wasn’t able to show it due to my injury.”

Playing without pain has made all the difference for Cryer.

His right foot hurt much of last season before he began developing pain in his left foot. Coming mostly off the bench, Cryer was highly effective when he played as he buried 46.8 percent of his 3-pointers and averaged 13.5 points.

But he only played in 19 games during a 27-7 season. A player with less pain tolerance wouldn't have even attempted to play. Following the season, Cryer underwent surgery for stress fractures in both feet.

“I felt like I knew I couldn’t really play but I knew how special the team could be if all of us were out there,” Cryer said. “So I wanted to keep trying until I can’t any more. It started with the right one in the summer, so I had the surgery before the season started. Then I re-fractured it during the season and kept playing for a little while. It got unbearable. At the end of the season, I went to the doctor and he saw there was a stress fracture in the left (foot) too. I had to get surgery on both of them.”

If Cryer has more of a football player’s mindset about playing through pain, it comes naturally. He comes from a family full of football players.

His father, Lionel Cryer, played linebacker at Grambling from 1989-92 and is currently defensive coordinator at Brookshire Royal High School. His younger brother, Juice Cryer, starred at linebacker at Royal and will play for Northwestern as a freshman in the Big Ten in 2023.

Younger cousin Ashton Porter, a defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School, is headed to Oregon to play football in the fall.

His older cousin, Barry Cryer, was a starting defensive lineman for Nebraska in 2006. Another cousin, Sam Carter, was an all-Big 12 safety for TCU and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back in 2014.

LJ was a quarterback and safety through eighth grade, but his father always thought he’d end up playing basketball.

“He used to wake up in the morning dribbling a basketball,” Lionel Cryer said. “He went to school with a basketball in his hands. He was really good at football. But we knew he had a passion for basketball.”

Though the family sport was football, LJ was confident that he would eventually play basketball at the college level as far back as junior high.

“I knew once I put my all into basketball it was going to work out,” LJ said. “At first, everyone was like ‘Are you sure you don’t want to still play football?’ The year I stopped playing I was in the gym every day, all day, and dribbling around the house nonstop. I feel they saw that I was really committed basketball and they left me alone.”

Drew and his coaching staff already knew of Cryer’s potential before he entered Katy Morton Ranch High School. It would be hard to find anyone with better athletic genes. Not only was his father a college football player, his mother, Tamica, played volleyball at Grambling.

“I have pictures with my family on the floor in the Ferrell in the Baylor uniforms when I came up here in eighth grade on my visit,” Cryer said. “They were there from the beginning. My family loved the staff, I loved the staff. I feel like it was just the place for me.”

Except for national scoring record holder Tweety Carter, it would be hard to find a Baylor recruit with more prolific high school stats.

As a junior, he averaged 27.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, earning District 19-6A MVP honors. Cryer was even better as a senior as he averaged 34.2 points and 5.3 steals to earn Class 6A all-state and the 2020 All-Greater Houston Boys Basketball Player of the year.

“Honestly, I thought he would be pretty good because he had a knack for scoring the ball and lived in the gym,” Lionel Cryer said. “How good we didn’t know.”

On Senior Night, Cryer poured in 50 points and dished out 10 assists, and finished his career with 3,488 points in four seasons, the most ever in Houston area public schools.

“Scoring was good, but I was just proud of my team because every year we made history,” Cryer said. “We won back-to-back district championships. We went further and further into the playoffs than we did before. I just wanted high school to be something memorable for myself and my teammates.”

Though Cryer always felt connected to Baylor, he also considered Purdue until the Boilermakers signed Jaden Ivey out of South Bend, Indiana. Ivey became an All-America guard for the Boilermakers last season before heading to the NBA's Detroit Pistons.

When Cryer arrived at Baylor in 2020, he quickly found he had a lot to learn to play at the college level. There were no better role models than the Bears’ starting guard trio of Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.

Though Cryer always spent time in the gym working on his shot, the veteran Baylor guards showed him how to work smarter and more efficiently. Practicing against national defensive player of the year Mitchell, Cryer learned that shooting and scoring at the college level wouldn’t be nearly as easy as high school.

“Coming in, of course every player has the confidence that they’re the best and this and that,” Cryer said. “I figured out real quick those guys were ahead of me. I knew I had a lot more work to do. I saw how much they were in the gym. They changed the way I worked out, the way I played defense. A lot of credit is to them.”

It’s rare for a freshman to step on to a national championship squad, and Cryer realizes how blessed he was. Averaging 9.9 minutes in 20 games, Cryer showed glimpses of his ability as he hit 21 of 55 shots.

But mostly he learned from the veterans the commitment it took to be a national champion.

“That was definitely special,” Cryer said. “It sounds crazy but you could see that coming from the beginning. I had never been to any other college practices, but from day one I felt that was a national championship caliber team. So there was no surprise we were able to go out there and do that.”

Though last season was difficult, Cryer gained even more respect from his teammates and coaches because of his willingness to play through pain. Even when he wasn’t playing, Cryer supported his teammates from the bench.

“For me, it showed his maturity,” said Baylor fifth-year center Flo Thamba. “Basketball when you’re not on the court, you feel like you’re just another individual on the sideline. He handled his business as far as getting treatment, getting better, and getting healthier and primarily being there for his teammates.”

Though the Bears have lost their last two games against Iowa State, Cryer believes they can make a deep NCAA Tournament run. The tournament gives players a fresh outlook, and he expects the Bears to pull everything together.

“The only people who can stop us from going far are us,” Cryer said. “We’ve just got to go out there and play for each other and play with each other and great things will happen. We’ve got to play inspired because I know other teams are really excited to play us, so we’ve got to match their energy.”