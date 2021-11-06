Inspired Horned Frogs hold off Baylor, 30-28

FORT WORTH – Longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson was gone but his spirit was there in every pass, every run, every defensive stop that the Horned Frogs made against their bitter rival Saturday afternoon.
It was there in redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris’ brilliant 461-yard passing performance in his first start, and in linebacker Shadrach Banks’ game-clinching interception.
It was there when the TCU fans stormed the field after the Horned Frogs’ stunning 30-28 win over No. 14 Baylor at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
“We were fighting for Coach P,” Morris said. “We deserved it. I truly believe that.”
When TCU announced it was parting ways with Patterson last weekend after 21 years as head coach, Baylor expected the Horned Frogs’ emotions would ramp up even more than usual in the 117th meeting between the two schools. TCU assistant Jerry Kill, a former Minnesota head coach, stepped in as interim coach.
“I felt like they were very doubted, kind of like they had something to prove,” said Baylor running back Abram Smith. “We were expecting a fight considering what they were going through. We wanted to be in the fight. We knew they would come out swinging, so we wanted to come out swinging as well.”
Coming off three straight home wins, the Bears (7-2, 4-2) lost for the first time since their last road game in Stillwater on Oct. 2 where they dropped a 24-14 decision to Oklahoma State.
Baylor’s sixth loss in the last seven games against TCU (4-5, 2-4) was particularly damaging for a team that still has hopes of reaching the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 4. A win over Oklahoma on Saturday at McLane Stadium would strengthen Baylor’s chances, but it will take a much better performance than the Bears delivered against the Horned Frogs.
“Throughout the week, we need to take little things here and there more seriously,” said Smith, who rushed for 125 yards for his third straight 100-yard performance. “Every game is a serious game regardless what it is. For us once we start fast, we’ve got to keep that pace up and keep the momentum on our side.”
Starting in place of injured veteran quarterback Max Duggan, Morris showed remarkable poise and accuracy as he completed 29 of 41 with touchdown passes to Dominic DiNunzio and Quentin Johnston. Morris also ran for an 11-yard touchdown.
Despite Morris’ heroics, the Bears still had a shot to win when they got the ball for the last time trailing 30-28 after Griffin Kell’s 34-yard field goal attempt glanced off the left upright with 1:56 remaining.
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon hit Ben Sims with a 32-yard pass to TCU’s 48. The Horned Frogs were penalized five yards for having 12 men on the field before Trestan Ebner reversed field on a nine-yard run to TCU’s 34.
Trying to improve field position for kicker Isaiah Hankins, Bohanon tried to hit Sims again on the right sideline. But he threw straight into the arms of Banks, who intercepted the ball at the 28 to seal TCU’s upset with 1:03 remaining.
“We practice two-minute and really that specific scenario about three times a week, so those are things that we have a fair amount of experience in,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Now it’s different when it’s a Tuesday practice or a Wednesday practice from what it was just an hour or so ago. But I would bet on Gerry and us in that situation again a bunch of times if I had to.”
After going the first six games without an interception, Bohanon has thrown five in the last three games including two against TCU. He finished 14 of 20 for 214 yards and three touchdowns, but he was also intercepted in the end zone by Kee’yon Stewart for a touchback late in the third quarter.
“I think right now he’s hurt, and so a lot of guys are,” Aranda said. “I think they’ve got emotion inside of them, they’ve got to get it out, and they’ve got to be backed up by their teammates and their coaches. I think when we get back on Monday, he’ll have both feet in the ground, look you in the eye and go to work.”
Trailing 16-14 at halftime, the Bears quickly fell into a bigger hole to start the second half when the Horned Frogs drove 83 yards with Morris hitting DiNunzio for a five-yard touchdown.
But the Bears answered with a 75-yard drive that featured Bohanon’s 41-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton to the 2 to set up Trestan Ebner’s one-yard touchdown run to cut TCU’s lead to 23-21 with 3:01 left in the third quarter.
TJ Franklin’s block of Kell’s 38-yard field goal attempt gave the Bears a chance to take the lead. But Bohanon’s pass to Thornton in the end zone hit TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Stewart intercepted the deflection.
The Horned Frogs opened up a 30-21 lead when Morris hit a wide-open Johnston for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 11:59 left in the game.
“We knew what type of a quarterback he was,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “We had watched tape on him and stuff. We just have to capitalize on opportunities. That’s the overall thing of the game. We missed too many tackles not specifically on him. They ended up putting up points on the board. It eventually cost us the game.”
The Bears responded with an 86-yard drive that Bohanon finished off with a four-yard scoring pass to Thornton to cut TCU’s lead to 30-28 with 5:04 remaining. But the Bears couldn’t finish off the win on their last drive.
“The defense gave us the ball back and we felt like it was a good opportunity to score,” Smith said. “The whole team was fired up and everybody was fired up. You’re looking to the guy to your right and to your left, and you’re fighting. That’s the kind of game this was: We fight for each other. So it was disappointing.”
Morris jump-started the Horned Frogs in the first half as he hit 15 of 21 for 246 yards to take a 16-14 lead.
The Bears struck first as Smith spun away from a defender and then broke a tackle for a 48-yard run on Baylor’s first play from scrimmage.
After Smith dragged TCU defenders for seven yards, Bohanon found Thornton crossing the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown for a quick 7-0 lead with 10:53 left in the first quarter.
Morris quickly responded as he hit Derius Davis streaking down the left side for a 63-yard pass. Morris followed with an 11-yard run up the middle for the touchdown as TCU moved into a 7-7 tie with 6:59 left in the first quarter.
The Horned Frogs had a chance to score another touchdown after Morris hit Blair Conright for 35 yards to the 12. But after Emari Demercado ran for a yard to the 1, he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and the Horned Frogs settled for Kell’s 30-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead with 13:29 left in the second quarter.
Kell’s second field goal gave TCU a 13-7 lead, but the Bears responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Facing fourth-and-two at TCU’s 44, Bohanon faked to Smith and hit a wide-open Sims down the left sideline for 17 yards.
Bohanon then came through on third-and-four with another play-action pass that resulted in a 21-yard touchdown to Drake Dabney to give Baylor a 14-13 lead with 2:57 left in the first half.
The lead didn’t last long as Morris led TCU on a 68-yard drive that ended with Griffin’s third field goal, a 24-yarder that lifted the Horned Frogs to a 16-14 lead with 59 seconds left in the first half.
It was an ugly game as TCU was penalized 13 times for 111 yards and Baylor was penalized six times for 65 yards after committing just one penalty for 10 yards in the previous two games. But Aranda felt his team would still find a way to pull off the win.
“I felt we were going to win it the entire time,” Aranda said. “I think our sideline did too. Coming into the locker room, there’s a lot of guys just broken. I think that’s evidence of their belief. I’m just proud of the team, man. You’d like for things to look better, you’d like for things to work better, but guys were fighting for it.”