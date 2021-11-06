Inspired Horned Frogs hold off Baylor, 30-28

Trying to improve field position for kicker Isaiah Hankins, Bohanon tried to hit Sims again on the right sideline. But he threw straight into the arms of Banks, who intercepted the ball at the 28 to seal TCU’s upset with 1:03 remaining.

“We practice two-minute and really that specific scenario about three times a week, so those are things that we have a fair amount of experience in,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Now it’s different when it’s a Tuesday practice or a Wednesday practice from what it was just an hour or so ago. But I would bet on Gerry and us in that situation again a bunch of times if I had to.”

After going the first six games without an interception, Bohanon has thrown five in the last three games including two against TCU. He finished 14 of 20 for 214 yards and three touchdowns, but he was also intercepted in the end zone by Kee’yon Stewart for a touchback late in the third quarter.

“I think right now he’s hurt, and so a lot of guys are,” Aranda said. “I think they’ve got emotion inside of them, they’ve got to get it out, and they’ve got to be backed up by their teammates and their coaches. I think when we get back on Monday, he’ll have both feet in the ground, look you in the eye and go to work.”