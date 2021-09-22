International center commits to Baylor

Joshua Ojianwuna, a top international prospect in the 2022 class, committed to Baylor on Wednesday night.
The 6-10, 230-pound center who is playing for the Canberra (Australia) NBA Global Academy committed to the Bears over schools like Houston and Cincinnati and others.
Ojianwuna emerged as a high major prospect internationally as a sophomore playing for the NBA Academy Africa. He's highly regarded for his defensive skills and rim protecting ability but also brings some polished offensive skills to the table.
Ojianwuna is Baylor's third commitment in the 2022 class as he joins five-star shooting guard Keyonte George of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and three-star point guard Dillon Hunter from Ypsi Prep Academy in Ypsilanti, Mich.
