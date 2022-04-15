International guard Miro Little commits to Baylor

Top international basketball prospect Miro Little committed to Baylor on Friday, choosing the Bears over Villanova and Indiana.

The 6-4 point guard from Finland became Baylor's first commitment in the 2023 class.

Little is enjoying a strong season with Helsinki Basketball Academy in the Finnish second division, averaging 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.

Little had a tremendous showing at last summer's U18 Nordic Championship, averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 23 minutes per game.

He made his debut with the Finnish senior national team in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in February as he became the youngest player to represent his country at the senior level in 25 years.

Little's parents played college basketball at Division II Mercy College in New York. His father, La Trice, is from Brooklyn, while his mother, Kati Packalen, is from Finland. They immigrated to Packalen's home country after college, with La Trice playing professionally in the domestic league.