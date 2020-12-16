Introducing the newest Baylor Bears: Class of 2021

MONARAY BALDWIN
School: Killeen Shoemaker
Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 5-9/165
Where he fits: Baldwin will fit in well as a slot receiver after making 42 catches for 795 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior. An all-purpose player, Baldwin rushed 33 times for 399 yards and two scores and also returned punts and kicks to finish the season with 1,306 total yards. A three-star recruit, Baldwin occasionally played defensive back and returned an interception for a touchdown. Baldwin excels on the Shoemaker track team as he owns a personal best of 10.66 seconds in the 100 meters while also competing in relays, the high jump and long jump.
ELIJAH BEAN
School: Humble Summer Creek
Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 6-5/198
Where he fits: A four-star recruit by Texas Football Magazine, Bean brings his rangy 6-5 frame to the Bears. Bean made 34 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. Texas Football ranks Bean the No. 50 recruit in Texas while 247Sports ranks him No. 52 overall in the state and the No. 74 receiver nationally. He picked the Bears over Arkansas, Utah, Pittsburgh and Northwestern, and will enroll at Baylor in the spring.
CAMERON BONNER
School: Houston St. Thomas
Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 6-1/170
Where he fits: After committing to Baylor on Monday, Bonner made it official with Wednesday’s signing. A three-star recruit, ESPN ranks Bonner the No. 83 player in Texas. As a senior, Bonner caught 35 passes for 754 yards and eight touchdowns and finished his high school career with more than 2,000 receiving yards. As a junior, Bonner finished with 1,255 receiving yards and 12 scores. He chose Baylor over Arizona and Illinois.
TYRONE BROWN
School: West Orange-Stark
Position: Linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6-0/220
Where he fits: Brown recorded 122 tackles with 11 for loss and five sacks for a West Orange-Stark team that finished 8-1. He showed an opportunistic streak by returning a pair of fumbles for touchdowns while recording two pass breakups. As a junior, Brown amassed 149 tackles for a 10-2 team. A three-star recruit, Brown is ranked the No. 25 inside linebacker nationally by ESPN. He will enroll at Baylor in the spring.
CISCO CASTON
School: Weatherford
Position: Safety
Ht/Wt: 6-2/195
Where he fits: Choosing Baylor over Florida, Florida State and Arkansas, Caston brings skill and athleticism to the secondary. Caston finished with 71 tackles and three interceptions as a senior. He was a two-way player for Weatherford as he scored seven touchdowns with three receiving, two rushing and one apiece on an interception return and a kickoff return. As a junior, Caston made 80 tackles and an interception after collecting 63 tackles as a sophomore. A three-star recruit, Caston is ranked the No. 81 player in Texas by 247Sports.
DAKOTE DOYLE-ROBINSON
School: St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet
Position: Defensive tackle
Ht/Wt: 6-1/270
Where he fits: Baylor reached into the Midwest to snag Doyle-Robinson, who picked the Bears over Michigan State and Washington State. He helped De Smet reach the Missouri Class 6A state championship game as he posted 32 tackles with nine for loss and four sacks as a senior. A three-star recruit by ESPN, Doyle-Robinson is ranked the No. 15 player in Missouri.
KYRON DRONES
School: Pearland Shadow Creek
Position: Quarterback
Ht/Wt: 6-2/205
Where he fits: Drones is a dual-threat quarterback who is a four-star recruit by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 20 player in Texas. He passed for 1,239 yards in six games as a senior, but he really drew attention his junior year when he passed for 3,390 yards and 46 touchdowns to lead Shadow Creek to the Class 6A state championship with a 16-0 record. He also ran for 825 yards and 18 scores as a junior. He chose Baylor over Auburn, Ole Miss, TCU, Missouri and Georgia Tech. Drones will enroll at Baylor in the spring.
JAVON GIPSON
School: George Ranch
Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 6-2/205
Where he fits: One of four wide receiver signees for the Bears, Gipson brings size and speed. A three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Gipson made 29 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns for George Ranch in eight games as a senior. As a junior, he made 29 catches for 637 yards and nine scores. ESPN ranks Gipson the No. 70 player in Texas while 247Sports ranks him the No. 95 receiver nationally. He will enroll at Baylor in the spring.
CONNOR HEFFERNAN
School: Georgetown
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-4/280
Where he fits: A three-star recruit, Heffernan is rated the No. 3 center in the state by Texas Football Magazine. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 57 overall recruit in the state while 247Sports ranks him No. 63. Heffernan helped Georgetown’s run-heavy offense average 42.25 points per game. He will enroll at Baylor in the spring semester.
JORDAN JENKINS
School: Lindale
Position: Running back
Ht/Wt: 6-1/208
Where he fits: Big, physical and fast, Jenkins has been the talk of Baylor’s 2021 class as he’s led Lindale to the Class 4A Division I state title game against Argyle on Friday night. Jenkins has amassed 2,938 yards rushing and 52 touchdowns while making 24 catches for 218 yards and four scores as a senior. A four-star recruit by 247Sports and a three-star by Rivals.com, Jenkins rushed for 1,422 yards and 27 scores as a junior. Texas Football Magazine ranks Jenkins the No. 3 running back in the state.
COOPER LANZ
School: Denton Guyer
Position: Defensive end
Ht/Wt: 6-4/242
Where he fits: Baylor will count on this defensive end prospect to help provide a pass rush. A three-star recruit by ESPN, Lanz collected 88 tackles with 15 for loss and eight sacks in 10 games as a senior. As a junior, Lanz amassed 80 tackles with 24 for loss and seven sacks to help Guyer reach the Class 6A state finals. Texas Football Magazine ranks Lanz the No. 114 recruit in the state.
DEVIN LEMEAR
School: Manor
Position: Safety
Ht/Wt: 6-0/175
Where he fits: Lemear is a three-star safety who is ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 75 overall by Texas Football magazine. Lemear made 54 tackles with an interception and a pass breakup as a senior after collecting 59 tackles and two interceptions as a junior. He played a big role defensively for a Manor team that reached the Class 5A Division I quarterfinals. He plans to enroll at Baylor in the spring.
RYAN LENGYEL
School: Dallas Jesuit Prep
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-5/285
Where he fits: Lengyel is a big grab for the Bears he chose Baylor over Texas. In 10 games as a senior, Lengyel made 41 pancake blocks and 15 knockdowns blocking for an offense that averaged 432.8 yards and 45 points per game. 247Sports ranks the three-star recruit the No. 94 offensive tackle nationally while Rivals.com ranks him the No. 48 offensive tackle.
JACKIE MARSHALL
School: LaPlace (La.) East St. John
Position: Linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6-2/235
Where he fits: Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda reached back to his old turf to grab Marshall, who starred at linebacker for East St. John High School. Marshall collected 70 tackles with 24 for loss and 13.5 sacks in 10 games as a senior. A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Marshall is ranked the No. 19 player in Louisiana and is the No. 16 inside linebacker nationally by 247Sports. Marshall chose Baylor over Arkansas and Arizona.
ROMARIO NOEL
School: Cypress Ranch
Position: Cornerback
Ht/Wt: 6-2/202
Where he fits: At 6-2, Noel brings good size at cornerback. As a senior at Cy Ranch, he finished with 39 tackles with three for loss while forcing a pair of fumbles and breaking up three passes. A three-star recruit, Noel is rated the No. 6 cornerback in the state by Texas Football Magazine. As a junior, Noel finished with 36 tackles.
TATE WILLIAMS
School: Wall
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-4/270
Where he fits: Baylor is expecting big things from this small school offensive lineman. A four-star player by 247Sports, Williams is rated the No. 23 recruit in the state and the No. 9 guard nationally. As a senior, Williams recorded 73 pancake blocks for a line that helped Wall average 239 yards rushing and score 33 touchdowns. Williams also stars for the track team, recording a throw of 51 feet, 8 inches in the shot put and 166 feet, 2 inches in the discus. Both of his parents threw the shot put for Angelo State, and his father was an All-American.
TEVIN WILLIAMS III
School: Stillwater (Okla.)
Position: Cornerback
Ht/Wt: 6-1/183
Where he fits: Baylor signed Williams out of Oklahoma State’s backyard. A four-star recruit by 247Sports, Williams recorded 42 tackles with three for loss and an interception for a 9-1 Stillwater team. He also made 17 catches for 401 yards and scored four touchdowns. Williams is ranked the No. 4 player in Oklahoma by Rivals.com and the No. 46 cornerback nationally. He recorded 38 tackles and two interceptions as a junior and 31 tackles and two picks as a sophomore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!