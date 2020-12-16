Introducing the newest Baylor Bears: Class of 2021

KYRON DRONES

Where he fits: Drones is a dual-threat quarterback who is a four-star recruit by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 20 player in Texas. He passed for 1,239 yards in six games as a senior, but he really drew attention his junior year when he passed for 3,390 yards and 46 touchdowns to lead Shadow Creek to the Class 6A state championship with a 16-0 record. He also ran for 825 yards and 18 scores as a junior. He chose Baylor over Auburn, Ole Miss, TCU, Missouri and Georgia Tech. Drones will enroll at Baylor in the spring.