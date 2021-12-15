Introducing the newest Baylor Bears: Class of 2022

Devyn Bobby
School: DeSoto
Position: Safety
Ht/Wt: 5-11/175
Where he fits: Playing for state powerhouse DeSoto, Bobby is a Rivals three-star prospect who is ranked the No. 59 player in Texas and the No. 29 safety nationally by ESPN. He collected 77 tackles with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a junior to earn 11-6A first-team all-district. Bobby picked Baylor over Kansas State, Louisiana and UTSA.
Reggie Bush
School: Frisco Independence
Position: Cornerback
Ht/Wt: 6-0/180
Where he fits: Bush did it all at Independence High School, playing running back, safety and kicker. But the Bears will need his athleticism at cornerback, where they’ll lose a lot of veterans from this year’s team. A three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals, Bush is ranked the No. 115 player in Texas by 247Sports. He chose Baylor over Air Force, Navy, Yale and Tulane.
Timothy Dawn
School: Camden (Ark.) Fairview
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-5/280
Where he fits: The Bears will have to rebuild their offensive line that is loaded with seniors, and are hoping Dawn will be among six new linemen who can be counted on in the future. Dawn helped Fairview average 40 points per game as a senior for a team that finished 10-2. Rated the No. 12 overall prospect in Arkansas, the three-star recruit chose Baylor over Arizona State, Missouri, Kansas and North Texas.
Alvin Ebosele
School: Coppell
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-6/295
Where he fits: A three-star recruit by Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, Ebosele is rated the fourth-best tackle in Texas in the class of 2022. Ebosele is ranked No. 54 nationally among offensive tackles by 247Sports. He chose Baylor over Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Houston.
Tre Emory
School: Mount Pleasant
Position: Defensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-3/290
Where he fits: Emory can play multiple positions along the defensive line. In 2020, he finished with 48 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks as he was named District 9-5A Division II defensive player of the year. A three-star recruit, Emory chose Baylor over Auburn, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
Jeremy Evans
School: Tenaha
Position: LB
Ht/Wt: 6-0/213
Where he fits: A four-star prospect by ESPN and Texas Football, Evans is ranked ESPN's No. 36 outside linebacker nationally in the 2022 class. He chose Baylor over Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and TCU. Evans was named the District 11-2A Division II MVP in 2021. As a junior, he finished with 120 tackles, six forced fumbles and two interceptions while also rushing for 1,008 yards on 103 carries and 20 touchdowns.
Corey Gordon
School: Putnam City (Okla.) West
Position: Safety
Ht/Wt: 6-2/185
Where he fits: Rated a three-star recruit, Gordon is ranked the No. 16 player in Oklahoma and No. 59 safety in the country by 247Sports. He’s also the No. 16 player in Oklahoma and No. 54 safety in the country, according to ESPN. Gordon chose Baylor over Tulsa, New Mexico and Hawaii.
Kelsey Johnson
School: Red Oak
Position: Tight end
Ht/Wt: 6-2/220
Where he fits: Johnson should fit nicely into Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ scheme as a tight end who can catch and block. He caught 33 passes for 483 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, and finished his career with 78 receptions for 1,314 yards and 21 touchdowns. Ranked the No. 14 tight end in the country by ESPN, Johnson chose Baylor over Tennessee, Kansas, Colorado and Buffalo.
Carmello Jones
School: West Orange-Stark
Position: Outside linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6-2/205
Where he fits: Jones is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Texas Football and Rivals. As a junior, he collected 75 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks while also forcing a pair of fumbles. Ranked the No. 57 edge prospect in the country, Jones chose Baylor over Texas Tech, Utah Washington State and Louisiana.
Kyler Jordan
Position: Outside linebacker
School: Lubbock Cooper
Ht/Wt: 6-2/240
Where he fits: Jordan is expected to contribute strong pass rushing skills to Baylor’s defense as he ranks No. 61 nationally as an edge rusher by 247Sports. Named the District 3-5A Division II co-MVP, Jordan helped Cooper finish with a 13-2 record and a trip to the Class 5A state semifinals this season. He chose Baylor over Texas Tech, West Virginia, Arizona and Cincinnati.
George Maile
School: South Jordan (Utah) Bingham
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-4/290
Where he fits: A four-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports, Maile was selected to participate in the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame's Polynesian Bowl in January. Ranked as the No. 7 prospect in Utah by 247Sports, Maile is rated the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports. He chose Baylor over USC, UCLA, BYU, Utah, TCU, Oregon, Nebraska and Tennessee.
Cody Mladenka
School: The Woodlands College Park
Position: Tight end
Ht/Wt: 6-4/235
Where he fits: Another talented tight end prospect, Mladenka is rated a four-star recruit by ESPN. He was named the ninth-best tight end prospect in the class of 2022 according to Texas Football, and has also thrown the shot put and discus, and played baseball in high school. Mladenka chose Baylor over Yale, Dartmouth, Rice, Air Force and Houston.
Jordan Nabors
School: Rockwall-Heath
Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 5-11/180
Where he fits: This speedy receiver is a three-star prospect who finished with 52 receptions for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. He amassed 111 catches for 2,049 yards in three seasons with the Hawks. Nabors chose Baylor over Texas Tech, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Coleton Price
School: Bowie
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-3/280
Where he fits: Rated the No. 50 interior offensive lineman nationally by 247Sports, Price is ranked the No. 6 offensive guard by Texas Football. A three-star recruit, Price played offensive and defensive line for Bowie, and was named the 2020 District 4-3A outstanding lineman.
Richard Reese
School: Bellville
Position: Running back
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 175
Where he fits: Reese is a quick, elusive running back who amassed 2,261 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns on 218 carries as a senior for a team that finished 12-1. He finished his career with 6,678 yards on 726 carries and 85 touchdowns. Reese is ranked the No. 79 player in the state by ESPN and the No. 38 running back in the country.
Kaian Roberts-Day
School: Festus (Mo.)
Position: Tight end
Ht/Wt: 6-3/240
Where he fits: Roberts-Day was the first player to commit to Baylor’s 2022 class in May 2020, and stuck to his commitment despite being recruited by schools like Alabama, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. He played running back and noseguard as a senior, but will move to tight end for the Bears. Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports, ESPN rated him the No. 6 tight end prospect in the country.
Kaden Sieracki
School: The Woodlands
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-8/330
Where he fits: Sieracki is ranked the No. 36 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals, and the No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2022 class by Texas Football. He has great size at 6-8 and 330 pounds. A three-star prospect, he chose Baylor over Texas Tech, SMU and Texas Southern.
Bryce Simpson
School: Cypress Ranch
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-5/325
Where he fits: Ranked as a top 100 offensive tackle in the country by ESPN, Simpson chose Baylor over offers from Ole Miss, Utah, Colorado, Houston and SMU. An all-District 16-6A selection, the three-star recruit helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 40.4 points per game.
Devonte Tezino
School: Killeen Ellison
Position: Defensive end
Ht/Wt: 6/4/250
Where he fits: Tezino committed to Baylor on Tuesday after a senior year in which he collected 32 tackles for loss, including seven sacks while forcing six fumbles. A three-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports, Tezino finished his high school career with 131 tackles with 45 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Tezino chose Baylor over Kansas State, Nebraska, SMU and TCU.
Armani Winfield
School: Lewisville
Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 6-2/200
Where he fits: A four-star recruit, Winfield has length to match his speed. He collected 66 receptions for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior and finished his high school career with 191 catches for 2,678 yards and 26 touchdowns. Winfield is ESPN's No. 26 prospect in the state and is ranked No. 31 by 247Sports. Winfield picked Baylor over Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and Michigan State.