Introducing the newest Baylor Bears: Class of 2022

Where he fits: Roberts-Day was the first player to commit to Baylor’s 2022 class in May 2020, and stuck to his commitment despite being recruited by schools like Alabama, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. He played running back and noseguard as a senior, but will move to tight end for the Bears. Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports, ESPN rated him the No. 6 tight end prospect in the country.

Kaden Sieracki

School: The Woodlands

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-8/330

Where he fits: Sieracki is ranked the No. 36 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals, and the No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2022 class by Texas Football. He has great size at 6-8 and 330 pounds. A three-star prospect, he chose Baylor over Texas Tech, SMU and Texas Southern.

Bryce Simpson

School: Cypress Ranch

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-5/325