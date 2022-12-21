Introducing the newest Baylor Bears: Class of 2023

Campbell Barrington

School: BYU (junior transfer)

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-6/295

Where he fits: Barrington’s experience will be needed since Baylor loses five senior starting offensive linemen. He has two seasons under his belt at BYU, playing in nine games off the bench in 2022 after starting six of his eight games played in 2021. Barrington was tabbed Freshman All-America by the Maxwell Football Club, second-team Freshman All-America by The Athletic and was named to the FOX College Football All-Freshman Team by RJ Young.

Brendan Bett

School: Killeen Ellison

Position: Defensive tackle

Ht/Wt: 6-4/298

Where he fits: The Bears need quick help at noseguard following the losses of Siaki Ika and Jaxon Player. Bett has been tabbed the No. 27 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 75 player in Texas, according to Rivals’ 2023 rankings. He's rated the No. 97 player on the defensive line in the nation and the No. 156 player overall in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports. Bett compiled 148 career tackles at Ellison with seven sacks and returned his only career interception for a 51-yard touchdown. He chose Baylor over offers from Colorado, Houston, SMU and Texas Tech.

Jerrell Boykins Jr.

School: Hutchinson CC (Sophomore transfer)

Position: Noseguard

Ht/Wt: 6-3/341

Where he fits: A former all-state Louisiana player at East Ascension High School in Gonzales, Boykins has three years of eligibility remaining after playing the 2022 season at Hutchinson [Kan.] Community College. He helped Hutchinson to the NJCAA national championship game in 2022, setting a program record with an 11-1 record as he recorded 18 tackles with 1.5 for loss and a fumble recovery in 10 games. He chose Baylor over Washington State, Colorado, Louisiana-Lafayette and Western Kentucky. He redshirted in 2021 at Louisiana Tech.

DJ Coleman

School: Mesquite Horn

Position: Safety

Ht/Wt: 6-0/193

Where he fits: Coleman recorded 72 total tackles his senior year with 10.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also caused a fumble, recovered two, blocked four punts and one field goal. A three-star recruit, Coleman collected 62 tackles in both his junior and sophomore seasons. He was ranked 19th by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football at safety.

Micah Gifford

School: Pflugerville Weiss

Position: Wide receiver

Ht/Wt: 6-3/196

Where he fits: A consensus three-star wide receiver prospect from Pflugerville Weiss, Gifford caught 41 passes for 840 yards and nine TDs as a senior in 2022, earning unanimous all-District 12-6A honors. ESPN rated him as the 76th best wide receiver in the nation and the 97th-best prospect in the state. Rivals rated him the 68th-best WR in the nation and the 92nd-best overall prospect in Texas. Gifford made 44 grabs for 893 yards and 13 TDs as a junior in 2021. He picked Baylor over Oklahoma State, Indiana, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh.

Ketron Jackson Jr.

School: Arkansas (junior transfer)

Position: Wide receiver

Ht/Wt: 6-2/195

Where he fits: A fast, athletic four-star 2021 recruit out of Royse City, Texas, Jackson played the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Arkansas, making eight starts in 25 games. He made 21 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons, including 16 catches for 277 yards and three TDs as a sophomore. In 2021, he played in all 13 games, with five catches for 97 yards and a TD.

Caden Jenkins

School: Lewisville

Position: Cornerback

Ht/Wt: 6-2/165

Where he fits: A consensus three-star prospect, Jenkins is rated the No. 98 cornerback in the nation and No. 177 overall player in Texas by 247Sports. He helped Lewisville to a 12-2 record and a regional finals appearance in 2022 while earning all-District 6-6A first-team honors after collecting 25 total tackles, five pass breakups and forcing two fumbles. He recorded 30 tackles and 13 pass breakups as a junior in 2021. He has been clocked at 11.47 seconds in the 100-meter and ran the third leg of Lewisville’s bronze medal-winning 4x200-meter relay team at the 6A state championship. Jenkins chose Baylor over offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, SMU and Texas Tech.

DK Kalu

School: Missouri City Ridge Point

Position: Defensive tackle

Ht/Wt: 6-4/278

Where he fits: Kalu was tabbed as the No. 23 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 69 overall player in Texas by Rivals, and was ranked the No. 77 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 114 overall player in Texas by 247Sports. He recorded 93 total tackles during his career, including 16 for loss and three sacks. As a senior, he made 45 total tackles, 38 of which were solo, including 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered one fumble. His father, ND Kalu, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a defensive end for Philadelphia, Washington and Houston. DK chose Baylor over offers from Georgia Tech, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, SMU, TCU and UTSA.

Matthew Klopfenstein

School: Phoenix Horizon

Position: Tight end

Ht/Wt: 6-5/226

Where he fits: Baylor attracts tight ends because they’re used so often in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ scheme, and Klopfenstein appears to be a natural. He totaled 42 catches for 652 yards and six TDs in 12 games in 2022. A four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, Klopfenstein is rated as the 19th-best tight end in the nation and the eighth-best prospect in Arizona. He had 45 catches for 575 yards and 10 TDs as a junior in 2021 to earn The Arizona Republic All-Arizona honors, leading the Huskies to the 5A state championship. Klopfenstein chose Baylor over UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon State and Cal.

Dawson Pendergrass

School: Mineola

Position: Running back

Ht/Wt: 6-2/221

Where he fits: A four-year varsity player at Mineola, Pendergrass closed his high school career with 7,414 rushing yards in 45 games. He averaged 274.4 yards per game in his senior campaign, including 3,184 on the ground, 479 passing and 109 receiving. He qualified to the regional track meet his junior year in three different events: 110-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. A three-star recruit, he chose Baylor over Arkansas and Texas Tech, among others.

Hawkins Polley

School: Houston Stratford

Position: Tight end

Ht/Wt: 6-4/256

Where he fits: A three-star recruit, Polley had 22 catches for 393 yards and seven TDs as a senior after making 39 catches for 426 yards and five TDs as a junior and 26 catches for 437 yards and nine scores as a sophomore. He’s ranked the 154th-best prospect in Texas by 247Sports and 129th by Rivals. Polley picked Baylor over Houston, Vanderbilt, USC, Kansas and SMU.

Isaiah Robinson

School: Arlington Lamar

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-6/296

Where he fits: A four-star prospect, Robinson was a three-year starter at Arlington Lamar, where he graded out at 91 percent for his career with 39 pancake blocks. He was the District 8-6A offensive newcomer of the year his sophomore season and was named the No. 1 prospect at his position by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He picked Baylor over Cal, Arizona, Arkansas and Auburn.

Trent Thomas

School: Fort Bend Marshall

Position: Defensive end

Ht/Wt: 6-4/237

Where he fits: A consensus three-star prospect, Thomas was rated the No. 74 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 135 overall player in Texas by 247Sports. He made 47 total tackles, including 18 solo, in eight games before a season-ending injury as a senior in 2022. He also recorded seven tackles for loss, six sacks, and one pass breakup. Thomas chose Baylor over offers from Boston College, Colorado, Houston, San Diego State, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa and UTSA.

Sean Thompkins

School: Covington (Ga.) Newton

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-5/318

Where he fits: A three-star recruit out of Georgia, Thompkins was a first-team selection on the 7A all-region team his senior season. He played both tackle and guard spots on the offensive line, and picked Baylor over Auburn, Florida and Georgia Tech.

LaVar Thornton Jr.

School: Fort Worth Timber Creek

Position: Cornerback

Ht/Wt: 6-3/168

Where he fits: A four-star prospect, Thornton is rated the No. 47 cornerback in the nation and No. 73 overall player in Texas by 247Sports. He amassed 68 tackles in his prep career with six career interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. In 2022, he racked up 31 tackles, two for loss, and three interceptions, including one returned for a score. Thornton was a state qualifier in the high jump, placing fourth in Texas 6A as a junior with a mark of 6-6. He picked Baylor over offers from Air Force, Army, Boise State, Navy, Texas State and Vanderbilt.

Wes Tucker

School: Argyle

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-5/268

Where he fits: The standout offensive lineman helped lead Argyle to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals in 2022. He paved the way for an offensive unit that rushed for 3,532 yards and 45 TDs, and an average of 5.9 yards per carry. He did not give up a sack throughout the year, playing left tackle and left guard. The three-star prospect was rated the 52nd-best interior offensive lineman in the nation and the 113th-best overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports. As a sophomore in 2020, he helped Argyle to a 16-0 record and the Class 4A Division I state title. His brother, Jack, is an offensive lineman at Texas Tech. Wes chose Baylor over Kansas, Tulane and Texas Tech.

Bryson Washington

School: Franklin

Position: Running back

Ht/Wt: 6-0/205

Where he fits: The star two-way player for powerhouse Franklin led the Lions to 32 straight wins and consecutive state championships. He rushed for over 2,000 yards and over 30 TDs as a senior after collecting 1,480 yards rushing and 20 TDs as a junior. Tabbed by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as a three-star prospect, he was rated as the third-best athlete and the 59th-best prospect in the state. As a sophomore, he carried 111 times for 1,376 yards and 19 TDs, while adding 120 tackles, 11 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Washington chose Baylor over Arkansas, Houston, SMU and Boston College.

Carl Williams IV

School: Baton Rouge Southern Lab

Position: Cornerback

Ht/Wt: 5-11/167

Where he fits: The three-star prospect was ranked as the No. 56 cornerback nationally and No. 22 overall player in Louisiana by 247Sports. He led Southern Lab to a 12-2 record and the Louisiana Division IV state championship as a junior in 2021. He ran 10.49 seconds in the 100 meters as a junior in spring 2022 and ran the third leg of Southern Lab’s 1A state championship 4x100-meter relay team and the third leg of bronze medal-winning 4x200-meter relay. He picked Baylor over offers from Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Tennessee, Tulane and Vanderbilt.

Palmer Williams

School: Mocksville, N.C.

Position: Kicker

Ht/Wt: 6-1/179

Where he fits: Williams is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, and is ranked as the No. 3 punter in the nation and No. 42 overall player in North Carolina by 247Sports. He was selected to the 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl on NBC Punter. In 2021, he averaged 36.8 yards per punt, and hit seven of 10 career field goal attempts with long of 47 yards.

Tay’Shawn Wilson

School: Katy Mayde Creek

Position: Defensive back

Ht/Wt: 6-0/175

Where he fits: A consensus four-star prospect, Rivals rated him the No. 31 cornerback nationally and No. 39 overall player in Texas. He was tabbed as the No. 32 cornerback in the country and the No. 59 overall player in Texas by ESPN. Wilson made 19 tackles, including 12 solo, forced a fumble, broke up a pass, and collected an interception as a senior in 2022. He blocked four field goals and scored two defensive TDs as a junior in 2021. He chose Baylor over offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Nebraska, SMU, Texas, Tulane and UTSA.

Trey Wilson

School: Garland Lakeview Centennial

Position: Defensive end

Ht/Wt: 6-3/230

Where he fits: A strong edge rusher, Wilson should give the Bears a presence at defensive end in the future. A three-star recruit, he chose Baylor over schools like TCU, USC, Utah and Washington.

Jaren Woods

School: La Grange

Position: Defensive end

Ht/Wt: 6-4/265

Where he fits: Woods recorded 61 tackles, 22 solo and six for loss, with one sack in his junior campaign with the Leopards before suffering a season-ending leg injury in the first game of his senior season. He was the 88th best player in Texas by 247Sports and tabbed the seventh-best defensive tackle and a three-star recruit by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He chose Baylor over Vanderbilt, Auburn, Cal, Texas, TCU and Houston.

Compiled by John Werner