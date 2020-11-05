Iowa native Doyle headed home for weekend

Baylor’s biannual trip north to Ames usually means preparing for cold weather against an Iowa State program that’s only been a rival since Big 12 football began in 1996.
Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle’s ties to Iowa go much deeper.
Doyle grew up in Iowa City as the son of former Iowa Hawkeyes strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. He played two seasons for the Hawkeyes, who met in-state rival Iowa State every September before this COVID-19 shortened season.
“There are no NFL teams, so Iowa fans have a choice between Iowa and Iowa State,” Doyle said. “That’s the game since there are only two Power 5 schools in the state. The states surrounding Iowa don’t have multiple Power 5 schools. But we’re split in half. Sometimes you’ll see house divided signs. It will be a cool opportunity to go there again.”
The Bears face a major challenge as they try to break a three-game losing skid against the No. 17 Cyclones at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Playing in frigid temperatures, the Bears dropped a 28-14 decision to the Cyclones in Ames in 2018, but Doyle played their last year when the Hawkeyes squeezed out an 18-17 win. He was already familiar with Jack Trice Stadium since he had been there as a kid on trips with his family.
This time his family will be in Ames rooting for the Bears after Dillon transferred to Baylor this summer.
“I haven’t been to Iowa since June after living there for 19 years, and that’s a long time,” Doyle said. “I’ll have some people there and it will be exciting to see them.”
Though Doyle has been on Baylor’s campus less than five months, he’s already made an impact as the Bears’ starting middle linebacker. The 6-3, 235-pound third-year sophomore ranks second on the squad with 28 tackles behind all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard, who has collected 47 tackles.
Doyle made his presence felt in last Saturday’s 33-23 loss to TCU at McLane Stadium. Not only did he record six tackles, he made 1½ tackles for loss and broke up a pass.
That performance was no surprise to Baylor coach Dave Aranda, who loves the intelligence, passion and physicality Doyle brings to the field.
“Dillon has a great overall intelligence in getting stuff and seeing things and knowing why you asked this question and why you brought it up at this time,” Aranda said. “He’s very in tune to football. When he sees a play situation or pass route the first time, he’s able to transfer that knowledge in real time. His anticipation and recognition are really good.”
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is familiar with Doyle since he saw him play at Iowa City West High School, which played for state championships in 2016 and 2017. Doyle said he was recruited by Iowa State, but knew he wanted to play at Iowa since he was around the program his whole life.
“Knowing him and seeing him play high school football and knowing his pedigree, he’s tough and physical and a really talented football player,” Campbell said. “He played on a really good high school football team that had a lot of success. He was a leader on that team and had a great junior and senior year for them. He played on a good defense (at Iowa) a year ago, and you can see he has great confidence and is playing good football.”
Growing up in an athletic household, Dillon looked up to his dad and two older brothers.
Four years older than Dylan, Declan Doyle was a junior college baseball player who became a student offensive assistant for the Iowa football team and is now an offensive assistant for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Middle brother Donovan was a high school football player who went on to wrestle at Harvard.
“Growing up, there was always competition between the three boys,” Dillon said. “Sometimes I felt bad for mom because we were always competing. Those guys were the biggest role models in my life, and I always wanted to follow in my brothers’ footsteps whether it was school or athletics.”
When Dillon was a sophomore at West High School, Donovan was a senior who had already made his mark as a linebacker and tight end.
“When I walked into my first practice, I was Donovan’s little brother, and the coaches knew his work habits,” Dillon said. “I looked up to him and wanted to make him proud. I remember my first varsity game playing with Donovan, I was running around the field like a chicken with my head cut off.”
During his final two years of high school, Dillon emerged as one of the best players in the state. Playing linebacker and tight end, he was a finalist for Iowa’s Gatorade player of the year in 2017 as he made 73 tackles with 12 for loss, and caught 19 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
He also high jumped and ran relays for the track team. Standing 6-3 and 210 pounds, Doyle stood out because he looked like a football player in a track uniform.
“It was kind of weird to see a linebacker running sprints,” Doyle said. “But some of my favorite high school experiences were running for the track team. We were coming together toward a common goal and I met different kinds of people.”
After signing with Iowa, Doyle played in four games while retaining his redshirt in 2018. Last year, he played in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes and finished with 13 solo tackles and 10 assists.
Doyle was expected to challenge for a starting linebacker spot before COVID-19 shut down spring drills across the country in mid-March. But his life changed dramatically in June.
After Chris Doyle had served 21 years as Iowa football’s strength and conditioning coach, the Hawkeyes parted ways with him after some players said he made derogatory comments to them. In a June 7 statement, Doyle said he never “crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race.”
Dillon decided to leave Iowa City for the first time in his life.
“It was special to share a locker room with my dad and so many good dudes at Iowa,” Doyle said. “I stay in touch with them and they’re some of my best friends. It was a tough decision to leave, but when it came down to it I didn’t think it would be the same without dad in the locker room. It was not what I wanted to do anymore.”
With COVID-19 raging, Dillon didn’t visit Baylor before making his decision to transfer in June. But he knew it was the right place for him after talking to Aranda and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.
“As soon as I made my decision to leave, I looked at all my options and schools where I would have an opportunity to play,” Doyle said. “When I met with coach Aranda and coach Roberts, it had such an impact on me. Coach Aranda is such an authentic and genuine person, and I knew I wanted that. I talked to coach Roberts about his knowledge and perspective on things.”
Even before heading to Waco to play, Doyle felt a connection to Roberts and was impressed by the way he dealt with players.
“I remember my first phone call with coach Roberts,” Doyle said. “He was trying to get to know me as a person and he obviously knew it was a tough time for a 20-year-old kid. He said ‘I’m a father of two sons myself and I know it’s been hard for you.’ I felt from a human perspective that started a relationship that’s become so special.”
Doyle immediately bonded with Baylor’s veteran linebackers like Bernard and Jalen Pitre, and they’ve become perhaps the best position group on the team.
Though Baylor’s defensive scheme presented some challenges, Doyle is so well-versed in football that he’s picked it up quickly.
“I’m proud to play next to Terrel – he’s a special guy,” Doyle said. “At Iowa, the defense was more basic and fundamentally sound. Here we play a little bit of everything while also being fundamentally sound. Coach Aranda’s and coach Roberts’ defensive knowledge and perspective gives us a good advantage. We have a wide open playbook, but they make it simple for us.”
Doyle is studying human physiology at Baylor and stays in constant contact with his dad since he made a career of studying athletes and getting the best performances out of them.
“My dad is the reason I study human physiology,” Dillon said. “I’m so interested in training methods and everything my dad taught me about being the best football player possible. He’s such a good mentor that I can talk to about the classes I’m taking. I hear his perspective about how to integrate this into a program, and how you can apply it and be effective with it when you show up on the field.”
Doyle doesn’t know yet if he’ll go into coaching, though it’s certainly a possibility with his background and the way he relates to others.
“Dillon is really a quality person who cares for others,” Aranda said. “He has a servant’s heart. Our guys identified that right away and he’s been able to fit in the (linebacker) group and is able to lead, and I think the best is yet to come.”
After their1-3 start, Doyle’s immediate focus is to help the Bears become a better football team. Beating Iowa State would be a major step for Aranda’s first-year program, but it might mean even more to the guy on Baylor’s roster who’s going back home to play.
“I’m sure this game is a little more special for him,” Aranda said. “I’ve talked to him about things at Iowa and what they did there. I always enjoy talking to him because he’s a football nut.”
