Iowa State appears to be top challenger to Oklahoma's throne

The Cyclones are no longer the scrappy little underdogs, as one reporter described them at Wednesday’s media day. But despite last year’s 9-3 breakthrough season, Campbell doesn’t ever want his team to think they’ve arrived.

“What we’ve talked about is how do you put your ego aside, how do we understand the process, and how do we understand our purpose,” Campbell said. “If we can define those things and then work to get better in those areas, then we are going to give ourselves an earned opportunity to have confidence going into the fall.”

A lot of college football observers are surprised Campbell is still in Ames. His name was mentioned for several potential high profile jobs including Michigan, Texas, and the NFL’s New York Jets.

But he wants to stay at Iowa State and keep building the program into a national contender.

“Very simply put, I didn’t get in this profession to be somebody,” Campbell said. “I got in this profession to do something. What I love about football is to teach. What I love about football is to coach. I think we’ve worked really hard to create a culture that allows that growth to happen within our walls. That’s what I love about the sport and that’s what I really love about what I get to do day-in and day-out.”