Iowa State appears to be top challenger to Oklahoma's throne

ARLINGTON — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had barely sat down at the podium at the Big 12 football media days when he offered this observation: “It’s certainly good to see everybody back here in Arlington. It’s good to be back in our second home here.”
Maybe Riley was bragging a little, but he wasn’t lying.
Since the Big 12 championship game returned in 2017 following a six-year absence, Riley’s Sooners are 4-0 at AT&T Stadium, beating TCU, Texas, Baylor and Iowa State for the title.
The powerful Sooners are the preseason favorites to win the Big 12 once again.
But they know they better watch out for that band of home invaders called the Iowa State Cyclones.
In his first five seasons, Matt Campbell turned the Cyclones from a Big 12 championship afterthought into Oklahoma’s chief competitor. Last year, Iowa State beat Oklahoma, 37-30, in the regular season before the Sooners got their revenge with a 27-21 win in the championship game.
With All-America running back Breece Hall and veteran quarterback Brock Purdy back to lead the offense and linebacker Mike Rose earning Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year, the Cyclones were picked second in the media poll behind the Sooners. Oklahoma received 35 first-place votes while Iowa State notched the other four.
The Cyclones are no longer the scrappy little underdogs, as one reporter described them at Wednesday’s media day. But despite last year’s 9-3 breakthrough season, Campbell doesn’t ever want his team to think they’ve arrived.
“What we’ve talked about is how do you put your ego aside, how do we understand the process, and how do we understand our purpose,” Campbell said. “If we can define those things and then work to get better in those areas, then we are going to give ourselves an earned opportunity to have confidence going into the fall.”
A lot of college football observers are surprised Campbell is still in Ames. His name was mentioned for several potential high profile jobs including Michigan, Texas, and the NFL’s New York Jets.
But he wants to stay at Iowa State and keep building the program into a national contender.
“Very simply put, I didn’t get in this profession to be somebody,” Campbell said. “I got in this profession to do something. What I love about football is to teach. What I love about football is to coach. I think we’ve worked really hard to create a culture that allows that growth to happen within our walls. That’s what I love about the sport and that’s what I really love about what I get to do day-in and day-out.”
After Iowa State beat Texas last season in Austin, Hall summed it up perfectly: “It’s five-star culture vs. five-star players.”
With Hall and Purdy leading the offense, the Cyclones have every reason to believe they can take the next step and win the Big 12 championship. Combining speed and physicality, Hall led the nation with 1,572 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns in 2020.
“I think Breece is an incredible athlete,” Campbell said. “I’ve always said when your best talent and your best players have elite work ethic, you give your team a chance to be successful. And Breece has done that for us.”
Purdy showed remarkable leadership as he passed for 2,750 yards and 19 touchdowns while keeping defenses honest with his running ability.
“I think when you talk about where our program has come and growth we’ve been able to make, it’s literally been on the coattails of Brock Purdy,” Campbell said. “We would not be where we are today without his consistency and his leadership, and his demand to be the best in everything he does.”
But the conservation about Iowa State only begins with Hall and Purdy.
Preseason all-Big 12 tight end Charlie Kolar is a future NFL player in waiting. Offensive linemen Trevor Downing and Collin Newell are two more preseason all-Big 12 picks who give Hall and Purdy the confidence to perform at a high level.
There’s no dropoff defensively as linebacker Mike Rose was chosen preseason Big 12 defensive player of the year after finishing fourth in the league in 2020 with eight tackles per game while recording 10.5 for loss. With five interceptions, he tied Oklahoma’s Tre Norwood for the most in the Big 12.
“There’s a lot of things and it starts with his experience,” Campbell said. “You’ve got to remember Mike has started every game he’s played at Iowa State. We moved Mike to Sam linebacker and I think it’s been for his betterment. He’s got great experience, and Mike is the ultimate perfectionist whether it’s his body or how he prepares and how he plays. He’s certainly a winner. He demands to be his best no matter what the competitive situation is.”
Defensive lineman Will McDonald and safety Greg Eisworth are also talented players who will be among the best at their positions in the Big 12.
The Cyclones have plenty of experience with 25 seniors on the roster, including eight who took advantage of the COVID-19 rule where the 2020 season didn’t count against their eligibility.
“What I’m most proud of is the young men that decided to come back,” Campbell said. “They felt that there was a gap somewhere they could improve and take advantage of this.”
Of course, the Cyclones will have to get past the Sooners, who feature one of the top quarterbacks in college football in Spencer Rattler, the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year.
After starting 1-2 last year, the Sooners rattled off eight straight wins, capped by wins over Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game and Florida in the Cotton Bowl.
“I do think it shows the championship DNA of this program that I felt like our team was not going accept mediocrity,” Riley said. “We have a lot of respect for this league and what it takes to win the league. People think it’s just a given. Anybody who thinks that doesn’t know college football. They haven’t been inside the ropes. It takes so much and it’s hard.”