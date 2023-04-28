AMES, Iowa — No. 18 Baylor dropped its fifth straight Big 12 series opener as last-place Iowa State scored a pair of sixth-inning runs to pull off a 4-2 win on Friday.

Ellie Spelhaug (4-7) scattered eight hits and allowed two runs in six innings to get the win for the Cyclones (20-27, 3-10).

Facing Baylor reliever Kaci West (7-3), the Cyclones loaded the bases in the sixth before Alesia Ranches hit a run-scoring single and Kasey Simpson scored on Natalie Wellet's grounder to give the Cyclones a two-run lead.

After the Bears (35-14, 4-9) scored a first-inning run, Mikayla Ramos lifted a solo homer against Baylor ace Dariana Orme in the bottom of the inning. The Cyclones took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Ranches scored on Orme's wild pitch, but Baylor's Amber Toven tied the game with a run-scoring single in the fifth.

The second game of the series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday before Sunday's noon finale.