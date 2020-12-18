Iowa State dominates Trib All-Big 12 Football awards

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc, Big 12 teams faced unprecedented challenges even getting through the football season.
Players that were heavily counted on could test positive days before games, forcing coaches to reshuffle their plans on the fly. Positive tests and contact tracing could wipe out entire position groups. Zoom virtual calls became as prevalent as practices.
Somehow Iowa State thrived.
Amid all the roadblocks, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell put together his best team in five seasons at the school as it rolled through Big 12 play with an 8-1 record to earn a spot against Oklahoma in the league’s championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Following their success, the Cyclones earned most of the major awards on the Tribune-Herald’s all-Big 12 team as Campbell won coach of the year, running back Breece Hall offensive player of the year, and linebacker Mike Rose defensive player of the year.
Additionally, the top offensive newcomer is Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson, a junior transfer from Blinn College who ranks second in the Big 12 with 50 catches for 612 yards and four touchdowns.
Since taking over as Iowa State’s coach, Campbell had always put competitive teams on the field as the Cyclones made bowl appearances the last three years. After starting his rebuilding job with a 3-9 record in 2016, Campbell guided the Cyclones to consecutive 8-5 records in 2017-18 before going 7-6 last year.
Those seasons led to the 2020 breakthrough season despite the challenges of navigating COVID-19.
“What you want is consistency,” Campbell said. “I always believe in coaching it’s about building a foundation and having people to continue to anchor that foundation. I think that creates a sense of home and purpose, and we’ve found it here.”
The road to the Big 12 championship game wasn’t easy, but the Cyclones have built momentum as the season has progressed.
The Cyclones got off to a bad start by losing their season opener to Louisiana. They bounced back with three straight wins, including a 37-30 win over Oklahoma on Oct. 3.
That streak ended with a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Oct. 24. Beginning with a 52-22 romp over Kansas, the Cyclones have won their last five games. One of those was a comeback 23-20 win over Texas on Nov. 27 in Austin.
After beating the Longhorns, Hall said “It’s five-star culture versus five-star players.”
Along with junior quarterback Brock Purdy, Hall has been an undeniable key to Iowa State’s offensive success. The sophomore leads the nation with 1,357 yards rushing on 222 carries, and has averaged 6.1 yards per carry while running for 17 touchdowns.
Hall is also a threat out of the backfield with 18 catches for 144 yards and two scores.
“Breece is a tremendous player,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s very consistent and understands schemes and is a tough runner that’s a real weapon. He has a very good offensive line and has been able to stay on the field and has been healthy and continues to get better. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best backs in the country.”
A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall chose Iowa State over schools like Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Tennessee.
Hall made a quick impact as a freshman in 2019 as he rushed for 897 yards and nine touchdowns while making 23 catches for 252 yards and a score. Campbell has seen remarkable growth from Hall since last season.
“Breece has always been a phenomenal football talent,” Campbell said. “But what’s been fun is to watch him continue to mature and become a craftsman. I see how he studies the game and prepares his body for games, and does all the little things that help him develop his craft.”
While Hall has been an offensive leader for the Cyclones, junior linebacker Mike Rose has sparked one of the Big 12’s best defenses.
Rose ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 8.1 tackles per game and is tied for the league lead with four interceptions. Baylor certainly remembers one of those interceptions when he sealed a 38-31 win by picking off Charlie Brewer’s pass over the middle in the closing minute.
Rose spent considerable time in opponents’ backfields as he collected 10 tackles for loss.
This season didn’t just come out of nowhere for Rose. He was a freshman All-American in 2018 after making 75 tackles with nine for loss before collecting 77 tackles with 9.5 for loss and an interception and a forced fumble in 2019.
“You want your best players to stand for everything that’s right: attitude, effort, toughness and consistency,” Campbell said. “We’re really fortunate he brings those things to the table. He puts in the time and effort to watch film and brings consistency to practice every day. Watching him practice during the week is very similar to what he brings on Saturday, and that makes our football team a lot better.”
Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was certainly a contender for offensive player of the year, but he is the Trib’s pick for freshman of the year.
Rattler is the latest of Riley’s talented quarterbacks following 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray and 2019 all-Big 12 player Jalen Hurts.
Rattler has improved as the season has progressed as the redshirt freshman leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency by completing 68.5 percent for 2,512 yards and 24 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
“Spencer is doing well, he’s eager and learning each week,” Riley said. “I think he’s made a lot of big plays and has become more mature. He’s remained a hungry, aggressive player, and has done a good job of not making mistakes. I’m excited about what he’s doing.”
Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been impressed by how Riley has adapted each of his quarterbacks to their specific skills to get the most from them.
“I think it’s a great credit to coach Riley and just the staff there,” Aranda said. “For however long, personally for me I’ve been looking at OU, and the success that they’ve had with this quarterback or that quarterback or whatever quarterback they’ve had, is that the offense has looked different and it’s suited whatever guy that they’ve had. And I think you can see that here with Rattler. I think he’s found where he’s comfortable and he’s performing at a high level.”
The Big 12’s top defensive freshman is TCU defensive end Khari Coleman, who ranks second in the Big 12 with 15 tackles for loss, including 14 solo stops. The true freshman from New Orleans immediately lived up to his billing as one of Louisiana’s top defensive players in 2019.
The best defensive newcomer is West Virginia senior linebacker Tony Fields, who leads the league with 88 tackles in nine games after transferring from Arizona.
