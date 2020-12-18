Iowa State dominates Trib All-Big 12 Football awards

“Breece is a tremendous player,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s very consistent and understands schemes and is a tough runner that’s a real weapon. He has a very good offensive line and has been able to stay on the field and has been healthy and continues to get better. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best backs in the country.”

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall chose Iowa State over schools like Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Tennessee.

Hall made a quick impact as a freshman in 2019 as he rushed for 897 yards and nine touchdowns while making 23 catches for 252 yards and a score. Campbell has seen remarkable growth from Hall since last season.

“Breece has always been a phenomenal football talent,” Campbell said. “But what’s been fun is to watch him continue to mature and become a craftsman. I see how he studies the game and prepares his body for games, and does all the little things that help him develop his craft.”

While Hall has been an offensive leader for the Cyclones, junior linebacker Mike Rose has sparked one of the Big 12’s best defenses.