OKLAHOMA CITY — When Baylor softball’s first-round game against Iowa State went into a 33-minute lightning delay before the sixth inning started, the Bears were in need of a major jolt.

Baylor, a No. 4 seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship, was hitless through five innings of play and trailed the fifth-seeded Cyclones by a score of 3-0. After giving up another run in the top of the sixth, the Bears found a couple of hits and scratched across a run of their own, but that was all the offense they mustered.

Iowa State put up a four spot in the top of the seventh and rolled to an 8-1 victory in the first round of the tournament on Thursday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The Cyclones (25-29) amassed 16 hits, a season-high that came four shy of a Big 12 Tournament game record.

Baylor (39-16) was fresh off a three-game sweep of then-No. 5 Texas over the weekend, but coach Glenn Moore’s squad is no stranger to trouble against the Cyclones. The Bears lost two of three games in their conference series against the Cyclones less than two weeks ago in Ames. Iowa State knocked off Baylor in the Big 12 tournament last year, as well.

“Yeah, I'd like to turn that question to somebody out here that might help me with it because I don't know,” Moore said. “They're the toughest team we’ve played this year besides Oklahoma, probably. We've had more trouble figuring them out and (I) certainly have to take my hat off to the way they played against us. I said up there (in Ames) that we didn't play poorly up there. I thought we played poorly today, but it has a lot to do with how they played.

“So, I don't have an answer for why we struggle with them so much, but they were playing without a care, I know. And they were just free spirited over there and enjoying it. And that's kind of the way it was on Senior Weekend for them up there. So, I think they're playing their best ball. It's not that big (of) a gap between us and them. I’m baffled by it myself, though.”

Moore felt pretty confident about the possibility of hosting one of 16 NCAA regionals, but the setback to the Cyclones could impact whether that happens or not. Moore said he’s still confident that Baylor has built up a strong enough resume.

Baylor will prepare for the NCAA Selection Show to determine where it’ll be headed. The team is hosting a Selection Show watch party on Sunday from the Letterwinners Lounge at McLane Stadium. The event is open to the public, and the doors open at 5:15 p.m., while the show starts at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

“We've played really well in the big games,” Moore said. “I don't know everyone's resume, but I think our resume — minus this last game — stacks up well with anybody that's in that 14 through 16 possibilities. And I certainly think it's hard to deny the number of top-five wins that we've had (six of them) when you look at awarding host sites. It's really hard to deny that and I think when you look at the ones that might be contenders for that, I think our resume is better.”

Ellie Spelhaug, Iowa State’s starting pitcher, spun a gem of a game, as she two-hit a formidable Baylor offense that scored the second-most runs (84) in conference games this season.

Spelhaug (8-8) tossed a complete game as she allowed just one earned run on those two hits and one walk. She recorded six strikeouts and hurled the ball 103 times.

“Today we couldn't figure out Ellie (Spelhaug),” Moore said. “She threw an outstanding game. We've got a decent offense and to shut us down completely more so than the great name pitchers have shut us down really this year, says a lot for her and shows you what kind of game we had.”

Spelhaug didn’t allow a hit through five innings of play and said she gives all the credit to her defense.

“I throw the ball and they make the play,” Spelhaug said. “(We) just stuck to the game plan and (I) let my defense do their work. (Pitching) Coach Kate (Sinnott) came up with a great game plan. She watched a lot of film (and) came up with (a) great game plan.”

First baseman Shay Govan was the first Bear to get on base, as she was walked in the fourth inning. Spelhaug went three up, three down through the first three innings, and her offense had already given her a 2-0 cushion in the third with Angelina Allen's run-scoring double and Alesia Ranches' run-scoring single.

Iowa State tacked on one more in the top of the fifth with Kasey Simpson's run-scoring single before a 33-minute lightning delay halted play before the top of the sixth. Trailing 3-0, Moore decided to bring in right-handed ace Dariana Orme, who saw the diamond for the first time in four games, dating back to the series at Iowa State

Orme replaced relief pitcher Kaci West, who had relieved true freshman RyLee Crandall, Thursday’s starter. Crandall (15-5) spun a pair of strong outings on Friday and Sunday against the Longhorns, but the Cyclones had her number in Oklahoma City. She gave up two earned runs on five hits in 2.2 innings of work.

Orme was touched up in that sixth inning, as she allowed Allen's second RBI-double, making it 4-1 going into the bottom side. Govan doubled down the left field line to plate Baylor’s only run of the game. Both of the Bears’ lone hits of the game also came in the bottom of the sixth.

Iowa State turned around and poured in a four-run seventh highlighted by Mikayla Ramos' two-run homer to send Orme back to the dugout and ensure a first round victory.

Iowa State now faces top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.