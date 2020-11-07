Iowa State fights back, picks off Baylor's upset bid, 38-31

Brewer went to Ebner for 11 yards before the quarterback scrambled for 16 to move the Bears into Iowa State territory at the 46.

Sneed then made a remarkable one-handed catch while falling on his back inbounds on the right sideline for 24 yards to the 17.

Brewer went back to Ebner for three yards to the 14 and then tried to hit Sneed over the middle for the touchdown. But Rose stepped in front of the ball for the interception in the end zone to end Baylor’s final threat.

"I believe Charlie probably didn’t see their linebacker," Sneed said. "He made a good play on the ball. When I made my break I thought I was going to score."

The Bears watched redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams limp out of the game with an apparent leg injury with 12:15 left in the second quarter. Getting his first start for the Bears in place of injured running back John Lovett, Williams had rushed eight times for 28 yards.

Baylor found a quick fix for an underperforming offense in the first half: An opportunistic defense.

The Bears’ three interceptions were the key to opening up a 21-7 lead. They had scored just 17 first-half points in their last three games.