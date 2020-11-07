Iowa State fights back, picks off Baylor's upset bid, 38-31

AMES, Iowa — After a season filled with notoriously slow starts, Baylor rectified that issue with three first-half touchdowns against No. 17 Iowa State.
The Bears also provided a thrilling finish, but it wasn’t enough to avoid their fourth straight loss.
Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose intercepted Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer’s pass in the end zone with 57 seconds remaining to seal a 38-31 win Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium.
With Brock Purdy throwing three second-half touchdown passes, the Cyclones (5-2, 5-1) erased an 11-point halftime deficit to pull out the win at Jack Trice Stadium to grab the Big 12 lead.
"It’s very tough but all our losses have been tough," said Baylor receiver RJ Sneed. "We had been struggling in the first half, so it was good to get off to that start. We played well today."
Iowa State opened up a 38-24 lead after Landen Akers blocked Issac Power’s punt at the 11 to set up Purdy’s six-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall.
The Bears found some life when Brewer found Trestan Ebner for 58 yards to trim Iowa State’s lead to 38-31 with 8:43 remaining.
After forcing Iowa State to punt, Baylor got the ball for its final time at its own 15 with 4:01 remaining.
Brewer went to Ebner for 11 yards before the quarterback scrambled for 16 to move the Bears into Iowa State territory at the 46.
Sneed then made a remarkable one-handed catch while falling on his back inbounds on the right sideline for 24 yards to the 17.
Brewer went back to Ebner for three yards to the 14 and then tried to hit Sneed over the middle for the touchdown. But Rose stepped in front of the ball for the interception in the end zone to end Baylor’s final threat.
"I believe Charlie probably didn’t see their linebacker," Sneed said. "He made a good play on the ball. When I made my break I thought I was going to score."
The Bears watched redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams limp out of the game with an apparent leg injury with 12:15 left in the second quarter. Getting his first start for the Bears in place of injured running back John Lovett, Williams had rushed eight times for 28 yards.
Baylor found a quick fix for an underperforming offense in the first half: An opportunistic defense.
The Bears’ three interceptions were the key to opening up a 21-7 lead. They had scored just 17 first-half points in their last three games.
On Iowa State’s first possession, Purdy went deep but cornerback Kalon Barnes made a leaping interception at the 11.
Brewer found Jared Atkinson running alone down the left sideline for 62 yards to Iowa State’s 15. Three plays later, Brewer hit Sneed over the middle for a nine-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-0 lead with 11:07 left in the first quarter.
On Iowa State’s second drive, Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada intercepted a tipped pass off the fingers of Iowa State tight end Chase Allen and returned it 56 yards to the 35.
After Brewer hit freshman tight end Drake Dabney for 14 yards, the pair connected again for a nine-yard touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 14-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
It was Dabney’s first career touchdown after replacing Ben Sims, who was unavailable for the game after catching a pair of touchdown passes in last weekend’s 33-23 loss to TCU.
Brewer made his first mistake when his pass was intercepted by Tayvonn Kyle at Baylor’s 35 to set up the Cyclones’ first score. Hall rambled around the right side for a 14-yard touchdown run with 12:52 left in the second quarter.
Baylor’s defense was opportunistic again when Jalen Pitre perfectly read Purdy’s pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to lift the Bears to a 21-7 lead with 7:21 left in the second quarter. The interception was a career first for the fourth-year junior.
Iowa State’s Connor Assalley nailed a 42-yard field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 21-10 with 2:04 left in the second quarter.
Baylor opened the second half with John Mayers’ 36-yard field goal, but it didn’t take Iowa State to grab the momentum as Kene Nwangwu returned the kickoff 67 yards to the 33.
Two plays later, Purdy spotted Charlie Kolar behind Baylor’s defense along the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 24-17.
After Baylor was forced to punt, the Cyclones drove 80 yards for a touchdown as Purdy hit Hall for 21 yards and then scrambled for 29. Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard went out midway through the third quarter, but returned later in the game.
Hall did the rest as he reversed field to his left and outraced Baylor’s defense for a 17-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 24-24 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.
The Cyclones were equally proficient on their next drive as they moved 71 yards on 11 plays with Purdy finishing it off with a 10-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Allen to take their first lead at 31-24 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
