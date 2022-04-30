Iowa State five-run outburst sinks Baylor, 6-1

Two days of intense, low scoring softball came to an end when Iowa State finally found its missing bats.

The Cyclones erupted for four hits and five runs in the seventh inning to take a 6-1 win over Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

The final inning was a big letdown for the Bears (27-20, 5-9) because they had a shot to win their second straight game over the Cyclones (23-25, 3-11). Riding Dariana Orme’s four-hitter, the Bears pulled off a 1-0 win Friday night.

“I think today, the frustrating part is we played six innings of hard, strong softball,” said Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, who collected two of Baylor’s three hits. “Unfortunately, the game of softball is seven innings, so we need to play all seven innings hard.”

Still trying to move into position for a NCAA Tournament berth, Sunday’s noon finale has become a must-win for the Bears.

“They’re all big right now,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We’ve got to have wins, and we needed to win this one. We’ve needed to win all of them. Like I said going in, we’re so equally matched with these teams, if we win the series that’s about what I can ask from this team.”

The Bears added to their seventh-inning misery by committing a pair of costly errors. Baylor starting pitcher Aliyah Binford (8-6) allowed just four hits and a walk in 6.1 innings, but only two of Iowa State’s six runs were earned.

“Aliyah threw an outstanding game again,” Moore said. “Our pitchers are in sync, but we can’t score runs. We’ve been playing good defense, but we didn’t late in the game today.”

With the game tied at 1-1, Iowa State’s Mikayla Ramos singled to left field to open the seventh before Milaysia Ochoa reached on an infield single.

After Alesia Ranches advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt, Kasey Simpson grounded to Baylor shortstop Campbell Selman. She tried to throw out pinch runner Olivia Wardlow at the plate, but the ball sailed wide to allow both Wardlow and Ochoa to score to give the Cyclones a 3-1 lead.

Skyler Ramos followed with a run-scoring single before Natalie Wellet reached on second baseman Kaci West’s error. After Maren Judisch relieved, Kaylee Pond drilled a run-scoring double before Cari Spelhaug hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the fifth run.

The Bears didn’t want to put Binford into a tense situation in the seventh, but it was hard to generate much offense with just three hits off Karlie Charles and Ellie Spelhaug (6-16).

“When you have a pitcher like Aliyah out there working her hardest to put zeroes on the scoreboard for the opposing team, it’s our job offensively to push some runs across for her so she can pitch at least more comfortable,” Wilson said. “We didn’t get a lot of breaks today as far as offensively. We hit the ball hard and couldn’t really find holes.”

Baylor scored its only run in the third inning after Charles hit Watson with a pitch. She stole second and advanced to third on catcher Angelita Fuentes’ throwing error before Wilson singled to left field to bring across the run.

West made the defensive play of the day in the sixth when she ranged to her right to pick up Angelina Allen’s grounder up the middle. She scooped the ball with her glove to Selman on the second base bag to force out Pond to end the inning.

“That was a big-time play, and Campbell did a good job of staying with it and receiving that play too,” Moore said. “Kaci is an outstanding athlete. Again we’ve asked her to move from outfield to infield, and she’s done a great job.”

The Bears had a chance to score in the sixth when Wilson reached on an infield single to open the inning. She moved to second on Taylor Strain’s ground out, but leftfielder Carli Spelhaug made a diving catch of Emily Hott’s line drive.

“The frustrating thing is if you break down our at-bats and our offensive output, and what we’re doing up there, we’re not doing a terrible job,” Moore said. “We’re having kids who are having great quality at-bats, but they’re just not getting the results you would want. We don’t have the threat in our lineup that they’re pitching careful enough to create that situation that allows you to get momentum going.”

