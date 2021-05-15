Iowa State overcomes Lady Bears, 3-1

OKLAHOMA CITY – Now all the Baylor softball team can do is sit and wait.
With Karlie Charles throwing a two-hitter, No. 5 seed Iowa State knocked off the No. 4 Lady Bears, 3-1, to take fifth place Saturday in the Big 12 tournament.
The Lady Bears (27-21) hoped to polish their NCAA tournament resume in the Big 12 tournament, but dropped three straight games to No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 1 Oklahoma and the Cyclones.
Baylor has lost six straight games after ending the regular season with three losses to Texas. It’s a finish the Lady Bears hoped to avoid with the 64-team NCAA tournament field being announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
"Although we did nothing to help our postseason resume this weekend, I feel the one we have will be strong enough for a berth," said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. "Today we played a team that is red hot and came very close to playing in the championship game."
With the win over Baylor, the Cyclones (32-21) bolstered their NCAA tournament chances after going into the Big 12 tournament with the No. 36 RPI compared to Baylor at No. 39. The Lady Bears won two of three against the Cyclones in Ames April 23-25.
The Lady Bears scored their only run in the first inning when Lou Gilbert walked and came across on Emily Hott’s double. Baylor picked up its only other hit when Zadie LaValley singled with one out in the second inning.
Charles (12-8) outdueled Baylor’s Gia Rodoni (11-11) who allowed seven hits, three walks and three earned runs.
"Gia pitched well and we played well, but the breaks went against us," Moore said. "However, we are where we are because of Friday, and there was no reason for me not to have them ready."
Rodoni shut out the Cyclones through four innings before allowing a pair of fifth-inning runs. Logan Schaben singled and scored on Carli Spelhaug’s base hit before Mikayla Ramos delivered the go-ahead run with a single.
Iowa State added another run in the seventh as Sami Williams doubled and scored on Ramos’ double.
With starters Nicky Dawson, Ana Watson and Maddison Kettler out with injuries, Baylor’s offense struggled during the latter part of the season. After the Longhorns shut out them out in three games, the Lady Bears scored nine runs in the three Big 12 tournament losses.