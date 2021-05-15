Iowa State overcomes Lady Bears, 3-1

OKLAHOMA CITY – Now all the Baylor softball team can do is sit and wait.

With Karlie Charles throwing a two-hitter, No. 5 seed Iowa State knocked off the No. 4 Lady Bears, 3-1, to take fifth place Saturday in the Big 12 tournament.

The Lady Bears (27-21) hoped to polish their NCAA tournament resume in the Big 12 tournament, but dropped three straight games to No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 1 Oklahoma and the Cyclones.

Baylor has lost six straight games after ending the regular season with three losses to Texas. It’s a finish the Lady Bears hoped to avoid with the 64-team NCAA tournament field being announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

"Although we did nothing to help our postseason resume this weekend, I feel the one we have will be strong enough for a berth," said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. "Today we played a team that is red hot and came very close to playing in the championship game."

With the win over Baylor, the Cyclones (32-21) bolstered their NCAA tournament chances after going into the Big 12 tournament with the No. 36 RPI compared to Baylor at No. 39. The Lady Bears won two of three against the Cyclones in Ames April 23-25.