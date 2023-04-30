AMES, Iowa — Camille Marin blasted her first homer in three seasons at Iowa State, a three-run shot in the fourth inning, to propel a 6-5 win over No. 18 Baylor on a chilly Sunday afternoon.

Baylor (36-15, 5-10) dropped two of three games against the last-place Cyclones (21-28, 4-11), suffering a huge blow to its NCAA regional host dreams. The Bears will finish the regular season next weekend against No. 5 Texas before playing in the Big 12 tournament.

The Bears grabbed a 5-1 lead with a four-run fourth inning highlighted by Presleigh Pilon's run-scoring double and run-scoring singles by Emily Hott and Shay Govan.

After Baylor starter RyLee Crandall allowed run-scoring singles to Alesia Ranches and Tatum Johnson, Baylor ace Dariana Orme (14-8) relieved and gave up Marin's three-run homer over the right-centerfield fence to lift the Cyclones the 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Ellie Spelhaug (5-7) was effective in relief of Saya Swain as she limited the Bears to two hits, two walks and no runs in the final 3.1 innings.