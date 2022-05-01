Iowa State takes series with 6-1 win over Bears

Clinging to a remote NCAA Tournament hope, Baylor knew it had to win its three-game series against Iowa State.

It didn’t happen. And now the Bears are in desperate shape.

Saya Swain and Ellie Spelhaug combined for a two-hitter as Iowa State finished off the series win with a 6-1 decision over the Bears on Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

After opening with Friday’s 1-0 win, the Bears (27-21, 5-10) dropped the last two games, including Saturday’s 6-1 decision to the Cyclones (24-25, 4-11).

The Bears will close the regular season with next weekend’s three-game series against No. 17 Texas. But now it appears Baylor’s only chance to reach the NCAA Tournament is by winning the Big 12 Tournament May 12-14 in Oklahoma City.

This wasn’t the way the Bears envisioned Senior Day for Rhein Trochim and Kendall Cross.

“You hate it for the seniors, for sure,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “You want to go out with a win for them. This was a series we needed to win badly, and we didn’t play well today, and unfortunately we played the worst game we’ve played in a long time.”

Getting a start in right field on Senior Day, Trochim got Baylor’s only two hits. She drove in Baylor’s only run with a fifth-inning single that scored pinch runner Grace Powell.

Trochim, a former Midway star, transferred to Baylor for her final season of eligibility after four seasons at Illinois.

“This Senior Day is very important,” Trochim said. “It's very important to Kendall Cross as well, who has been here for four years now. So it's just a roller coaster of emotions. As I got those hits, I was just like I'm doing everything I can to help my team."

After some encouraging offensive performances coming into the weekend, the Bears produced just 11 hits and three runs in the series.

The Bears blew a big opportunity to take command in the third inning when they loaded the bases on Trochim’s single and walks to McKenzie Wilson and Emily Hott by Swain (7-4). But Aliyah Binford took a called third strike on a 3-2 count to end the inning.

“It boils down to our offensive output,” Moore said. “It’s nowhere to be seen right now. We had an opportunity with the bases loaded and took a third strike. We’re just not determined enough up there to make things happen. If we do have a spark somewhere, they’ve squelched it for us by playing good defense.”

After throwing a four-hit shutout in Baylor’s series-opening win, Dariana Orme (12-12) allowed 11 hits and six earned runs in 6.1 innings.

The Cyclones picked up just one hit in the first three innings before Milaysia Ochoa doubled and scored on Alesia Ranches’ single in the fourth.

In the fifth, Kalie Goss singled, stole second and moved to third on Kaylee Pond’s grounder. Carli Spelhaug hit the ball back to Orme, but her throw home was late as pinch runner Lea Nelson slid into plate.

Following Angelina Allen’s infield single, Ramos drilled a run-scoring double to left field to give the Cyclones a 3-1 lead.

The Cyclones added another run in the sixth before putting it away with Ramos’ two-run homer over the left-field fence in the seventh.

Baylor will host Texas on Friday before playing the final two regular season games in Austin.

"I think we know how important this series is to us, it's pretty personal,” Trochim said. “So I know to just come out this week, focus at practice, work as hard as we can to stay ready for Texas this weekend."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.