Baylor women’s tennis head coach Joey Scrivano announced the addition of Miska Kadleckova to the program Monday. The transfer out of Slovakia played the last three seasons at Iowa State.

Kadleckova brings a career record of 99-40 (.712) to Baylor and is a two-time all-conference performer. Earning All-Big 12 second team honors in singles and doubles in 2023, she was the Big 12 No. 3 Doubles Position Champion as well. She broke the Iowa State school record for singles wins (29) and doubles wins (30) last year and owns a school-record 31 wins at No. 3 singles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Miska to the Baylor family,” Scrivano said in a press statement. “She is a winner on and off the court, whose presence in Ames helped Iowa State become a highly competitive program. Miska will bring her competitive grit and toughness to Baylor while also being a great fit for our team culture. She is a natural leader who will help our team grow, and we’re excited to see her wearing Green and Gold.”

In her second year at ISU, Kadleckova and her doubles partner were the first duo in Cyclones history to advance to the ITA National Fall Championships after winning the ITA Central Regional tournament. On the singles court during her sophomore season, she became the fifth Iowa State player to post two four-win conference seasons in school history and was one of two Cyclones with at least eight wins in conference play and a winning record against league opponents.

In her rookie year, the Banská Bystrica, Slovakia native helped Iowa State advance to the NCAA Championships for the first time in program history while becoming the fourth ISU player to earn All-Big 12 honors (second team). She was also named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team and wrapped up the season with a 16-3 singles record.

Academically, Kadleckova is a six-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection, two-time ITA Scholar Athlete and a 2023 CSC Academic All-District pick.