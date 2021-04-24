Iowa State trips Baylor, 6-4

AMES, Iowa -- Sami Williams blasted a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to lift Iowa State to a 6-4 win over Baylor for its first Big 12 victory Saturday afternoon.
The Cyclones (25-17) had lost their first 10 Big 12 games, including a 9-5 decision to the Lady Bears (23-13, 4-4) on Friday to open the three-game series. The series finale will be played at noon Sunday.
Baylor took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on solo homers by Emily Hott and Goose McGlaun. Iowa State tied the game with Milaysia Ochoa's two-run single in the bottom of the third.
After Lou Gilbert blasted a solo homer for Baylor in the fifth, Ochoa answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. Zadie LaValley's run-scoring double gave the Lady Bears a 4-4 tie in the sixth.
Shannon Mortimer (4-0) pitched the final two innings to get the win in relief for Iowa State. Baylor reliever Aliyah Binford (5-3) was the losing pitcher after allowing Williams' 18th homer of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.