Iowa State trips Baylor, 6-4

AMES, Iowa -- Sami Williams blasted a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to lift Iowa State to a 6-4 win over Baylor for its first Big 12 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones (25-17) had lost their first 10 Big 12 games, including a 9-5 decision to the Lady Bears (23-13, 4-4) on Friday to open the three-game series. The series finale will be played at noon Sunday.

Baylor took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on solo homers by Emily Hott and Goose McGlaun. Iowa State tied the game with Milaysia Ochoa's two-run single in the bottom of the third.

After Lou Gilbert blasted a solo homer for Baylor in the fifth, Ochoa answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. Zadie LaValley's run-scoring double gave the Lady Bears a 4-4 tie in the sixth.

Shannon Mortimer (4-0) pitched the final two innings to get the win in relief for Iowa State. Baylor reliever Aliyah Binford (5-3) was the losing pitcher after allowing Williams' 18th homer of the season.

