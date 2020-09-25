Iowa State turns back Baylor soccer in double OT, 2-1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES, Iowa – Well, at least it wasn’t another tie.

Iowa State’s Olivia Edwards netted the game-winning goal in double overtime to take down Baylor’s soccer team, 2-1, on Friday night. It was the first loss for Baylor (0-1-2) after two previous consecutive scoreless draws.

Iowa State (1-2-0) captured the initial lead at the 13:39 mark of the first half when Kenady Adams found the net on a pass from Tavin Hays. That’s the way the score remained until the 72:28 mark in the second half, as Chloe Japic punched one into the left corner of the goal and off the fingertips of the ISU keeper for the Bears’ first goal of the season.

The score stayed 1-1 until Edwards pushed through the game-winner in the 104th minute. The Cyclones managed to win despite being outshot by Baylor, 26-10, on the night. They had no shots on goal in the first OT period.

Baylor will return home for an Oct. 2 match against Oklahoma State.

AMES, Iowa – Well, at least it wasn’t another tie.

Iowa State’s Olivia Edwards netted the game-winning goal in double overtime to take down Baylor’s soccer team, 2-1, on Friday night. It was the first loss for Baylor (0-1-2) after two previous consecutive scoreless draws.