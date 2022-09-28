Iowa State's breakthrough snaps Baylor volleyball's win streak at 10

AMES, Iowa — The winning streak vanished into the Iowa farmland for the Baylor volleyball team.

Eleanor Holthaus was a house of fire for the Iowa State Cyclones, as she smacked 20 kills in sparking her team to an upset over the No. 13 Bears, 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, on Wednesday night. The Cyclone breakthrough ended a 10-game winning streak for Baylor.

Holthaus proved to be the best player on the floor on this night. In addition to her relentless attacking, she contributed 10 digs, two aces, two assists and a block. It was Iowa State’s first ranked win since 2018 and its first win over Baylor since 2016.

Baylor (11-3, 1-1) tried to dig out of an 0-2 hole in the match, and certainly played a lot better in the third set. But the Cyclones (9-6, 1-1) rallied and finished strong, fueled by 11 team blocks and a .315 hitting percentage.

The Bears were led by Lauren Harrison’s 16 kills and Mallory Talbert’s 12 kills in 15 swings. Kara McGhee had 11 kills and four blocks.