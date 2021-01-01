It's go time: Lady Bears jump back into Big 12 play

“We’re excited about it,” Baylor senior guard Moon Ursin said. “This is where the fun begins, just keeping that streak going. This is where it starts to matter and start to see the strengths of our team.”

TCU is at the opposite end of the spectrum and the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday’s matchup. The Horned Frogs lost by 23 at home against Iowa State to begin conference play and then fell by six at Texas Tech. While TCU has won five games to this point, none of the wins came against Power 5 opponents and none of them were against teams ranked in the top 150 on realtimeRPI.com.

Even so, Baylor knows the Horned Frogs can be tough on their home floor. TCU guard Lauren Heard finished a three-point play to give her team a one-point lead over the Lady Bears late in the third quarter last season at Schollmaier Arena. The Lady Bears prevailed, 66-57, and added a 19-point win over the Horned Frogs later in the season at the Ferrell Center.

One of the toughest challenges Baylor will face is the tendency to look ahead to a big nonconference showdown. The Lady Bears host fellow perennial power Connecticut at 7:30 on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.