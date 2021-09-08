It's Laundry Day: Bears seek controlled aggression in cleaning up penalties

“I think there’s things within the flow of a play, let’s say where my hands are inside but the guy sees it as being outside,” Aranda said this week. “Those are things when you’re playing fast and aggressive, we’ll take the hit on that. But (we can’t have) the pre-snap, the offsides, the post-snap, the personal fouls.”

The good news for Baylor is this: Flip that pencil around, and the Bears will find it’s equipped with an eraser on the other side. The mistakes are correctable, they said.

“I think we came out fine,” said senior defensive tackle Cole Maxwell. “There was just some small stuff, like technique and a little bit of unforced penalties and stuff like that that we can fix. But I think we’ll get it fixed and we’ll get it rolling.”

Of the 11 accepted penalties against Baylor, six came against the Bears’ defense, three against the offense and two happened on special teams. Two of Baylor’s best all-around defenders, cornerback Raleigh Texada and linebacker Terrel Bernard, absorbed costly infractions. Texada was flagged twice for defensive holding and once for pass interference, while Bernard was hit with a roughing the passer flag that gave Texas State quarterback Brady McBride and the Bobcats a fresh set of downs in the fourth quarter.