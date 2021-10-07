Ivy Leaguer Estrada brings receiving skills to Baylor

Drew Estrada arrived at Baylor with an Ivy League degree from Dartmouth in hand and three years of Football Championship Subdivision experience under his belt.
Estrada is getting a chance to live out a dream by playing his final year of college football in the Big 12. It’s a dream that he’s had since his childhood growing up in North Texas.
From the first moment he stepped on the field for the Bears, his new teammates saw he wasn’t just a brainy guy who wanted to put on his resume that he was on the roster for a Power 5 team.
“Drew Estrada is a beast, and you’ll continue to see that the rest of the fall,” said all-Big 12 Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. “He’s a standard, he’s a hustler, and he’s grimy like he’s going to go out there and try to fight you. He’s going to do everything he has to do to make the catches.”
Estrada showed how valuable he could be to the Bears when he made a team-high six catches for 88 yards in last weekend’s 24-14 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
On a team that includes veteran receivers RJ Sneed, Tyquan Thornton and Josh Fleeks, the Ivy League kid with a blue collar mindset has found his niche as a possession receiver who can find openings in the gaps. But he also possesses enough speed to burn defenders deep like he did against the Cowboys on a 40-yard pass from Gerry Bohanon.
“It was exciting,” Estrada said. “I’ve been working all summer kind of battling injuries here and there, so to finally to get out there and make some plays that’s really what I came here to do. It was kind of the culmination of putting in the hard work and the grind in the offseason and seeing that paying off. Hopefully moving forward I can continue that trend.”
Baylor coach Dave Aranda loves the work ethic Estrada brings to the team. Assign him a task and he can’t wait to take it on, whether it’s receiving, blocking or supporting his teammates.
“I think there’s a really strong competitiveness with him,” Aranda said. “I think there’s a really strong maturity with him. His work ethic is really strong. There’s a toughness to him, so he can be a blocker as well as a receiver and a runner. There’s great flexibility to him. And I think his care factor is very strong, so we’re going to see more and more of him. I think the key for him is to stay healthy.”
Growing up in Argyle, Texas, about 1½ hours north of Waco, his ambition wasn’t to earn an Ivy League degree. He wanted to play Big 12 football since he was a kid.
That competitive streak was always there. Maybe he got that gene from his grandfather who played college football at Arlington State, now UTA, or from his father who played on the 1988 SMU squad as a tailback before injuries ended his football career.
Drew learned how to play football from his dad, Aaron Estrada, who coached five seasons at Arlington High School and is now in the wealth management business.
“When Drew was four or five years old, he would run wind sprints at the end of practice,” Aaron said. “One time he didn’t win and got so upset and was crying. I looked in the front yard the next day and he had cones set up to do agility drills. He said ‘I’m never losing again.’”
After playing running back during his early football years, Drew switched to receiver in junior high and went on to star for a highly successful Argyle High School program that won the Class 3A Division II state championship during his sophomore year in 2013 before losing in the championship game the next two seasons.
The versatile Estrada played wherever Argyle needed him, whether it was receiver, running back, defensive back, or in the kicking game.
“We won state my sophomore year and lost some tough games at state my junior and senior year,” Estrada said. “We lost to La Vega my senior year. I can remember it like it was yesterday, that was the way my high school career ended with a loss in the state championship. I was very fortunate to be in that program. (Argyle coach) Todd Rodgers is kind of a high school coaching legend now, he’s accumulated so many wins.”
Estrada played brilliantly as a senior, making 67 catches for 1,071 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 348 yards and nine scores. But he wasn’t on the radar of major college teams. He drew interest from North Texas and Texas State, but then the Ivy League entered the picture.
Estrada visited Penn and Dartmouth before choosing the latter after discussing it with a friend from Argyle named Drew Hunnicutt, who was already attending the prestigious 6,600-student school. Never did Estrada think he’d attend college 1,800 miles away from home in Hanover, New Hampshire.
“There for a while I wasn’t really sure if I was going to play college football,” Estrada said. “Then the Ivy League kind of opened up its doors. I never really thought about that, honestly, and I hadn’t heard of Dartmouth. He (Hunnicutt) kind of showed me the ropes. He said this is a great place, and I know it’s really far away but I love it here. That kind of sold me, and I don’t regret that decision at all. It ended up being a great place for me.”
The first thing Estrada had to acclimate to was the bitter cold weather. The sun sets early in the Northeast in the winter, making for a lot of dark days.
“Sure I’ve been in cold weather, but until you’re there an entire winter and the weather doesn’t get above 10 degrees, that was an adjustment as well as on the East Coast the sun sets a lot earlier,” Estrada said. “So you kind of get that seasonal depression because it’s dark all the time. I had 6 a.m. workouts and then I’d go to class all day and get out at 4 p.m. and it would be dark. So I wouldn’t see the sun the entire day, which was a huge adjustment for me.”
After taking a medical redshirt in 2016, Estrada began contributing heavily to the Dartmouth squad as a sophomore in 2017 as he made 32 catches for 318 yards, ran for 106 yards, and returned nine kickoffs for a 19-yard average.
There was always the threat of cold weather, but Estrada will never forget an especially frigid November 2017 game against Brown played at Fenway Park. He made six catches for 57 yards in Dartmouth’s 33-10 win, but was even more excited when he could finally warm up after the game.
“The wind chill was about five degrees,” Estrada said. “We had a heater on the sidelines, but it was miserable. I couldn’t wait to get off the field. I don’t miss the cold.”
“I bought a soda at the concession stand,” Aaron Estrada said. “And the drink I had froze.”
Following a strong 2018 season, Estrada put together an exceptional 2019 season as he made second-team all-Ivy League as a receiver and return specialist.
Estrada led Dartmouth with 51 catches for 827 yards and eight touchdowns while running for 222 yards and a score. He was a dynamic punt returner who averaged 17 yards on 15 returns and broke loose for a touchdown.
But when COVID-19 began its spread in 2020, the Ivy League decided to cancel the season. Earning his degree in sociology with a modification in economics, Estrada put his name in the transfer portal to see if there was any interest for the sixth-year player for the 2021 season.
Western Kentucky offered Estrada a scholarship before Baylor and TCU came on the scene. Estrada chose Baylor and enrolled for the 2021 spring semester in the MBA program.
Estrada was finally getting his shot to play Big 12 football, but he was equally happy that his family only had to travel 1½ hours down I-35 from Argyle to McLane Stadium.
“Dartmouth is a 3½-hour flight to Boston and a two-hour drive north to get to Hanover,” Estrada said. “It was difficult for my parents to make games. Granted they were able to make a lot of games, most games actually. But now that I’m back home, I’m able to play in front of my family and friends who otherwise wouldn’t get to see me play. That was one of the big draws.”
Estrada wanted to enroll in the spring to adjust to his new teammates and ease the transition to major college football.
“I had been through Waco a couple of times but that’s about it,” Estrada said. “Getting into the offseason workouts, getting familiar with the guys and the receiving group and the coaches, I think that was huge to get acclimated early on so I didn’t have to do it all in the summer.”
Though the 6-0, 196-pound Estrada’s speed as a wide receiver was a plus in the Ivy League, he’s quickly learned that nearly every position in the Big 12 has its share of fast players.
“I would say the biggest difference is the overall team speed,” Estrada said. “In the Ivy League, you had fast guys but not every position was fast, and you didn’t have depth. Maybe your first two guys were really fast players, but here at Baylor you’re playing against linebackers who can run, you’re playing against safeties who can fly. So that was the biggest adjustment for me when I got here is the speed of play, honestly.”
The time commitment to football is also much different at the Power 5 level compared to the Ivy League.
“Coming from an Ivy League school, you don’t want to say there’s a greater emphasis on academics because here at Baylor they do emphasize academics a lot,” Drew said. “That’s an everyday thing. The academics is just as important here if not more important than football. But you have to realize the time commitment to football here is a lot more.
“In the summer at Dartmouth, you didn’t have to be there for workouts. Obviously, you have to be here all summer. For me it was just trying to balance more of the football workload where at Dartmouth the academic rigor was a little bit tougher for me. So I had to focus a little more on my studies where here most of my attention is on the football aspect.”
Battling injuries, Estrada played in just two of Baylor’s first four games as he made two catches for 30 yards. So it was exciting for him to become a major part of the game plan against Oklahoma State with his breakout performance.
Estrada has improved his skills by teaming with such an experienced receiving corps and playing against Baylor’s defense in practice.
“Coming into a receiving corps like that with guys that talented really helps the competition,” Estrada said. “Every day at practice we’re competing against each other as well as the defense. Obviously, we’re playing against one of the better defenses in the Big 12 on a weekly basis in practice. It makes it that much better to play against that competition.”
When Estrada’s football career is over, he hopes to enter the real estate management field or begin a career in wealth management. He’s got his Ivy League degree and has been able to fulfill his boyhood dream of playing in the Big 12.
“He’s so appreciative because since he was a little guy he’s wanted to play in the Big 12,” Aaron Estrada said. “He wanted to finish playing at Dartmouth, but COVID hit. In my opinion, he’s getting the best of both worlds. He’s getting to play in the Big 12 and couldn’t have landed in a better place. Baylor’s whole staff treats him and all the guys like gold.”