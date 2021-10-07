Ivy Leaguer Estrada brings receiving skills to Baylor

“I would say the biggest difference is the overall team speed,” Estrada said. “In the Ivy League, you had fast guys but not every position was fast, and you didn’t have depth. Maybe your first two guys were really fast players, but here at Baylor you’re playing against linebackers who can run, you’re playing against safeties who can fly. So that was the biggest adjustment for me when I got here is the speed of play, honestly.”

The time commitment to football is also much different at the Power 5 level compared to the Ivy League.

“Coming from an Ivy League school, you don’t want to say there’s a greater emphasis on academics because here at Baylor they do emphasize academics a lot,” Drew said. “That’s an everyday thing. The academics is just as important here if not more important than football. But you have to realize the time commitment to football here is a lot more.

“In the summer at Dartmouth, you didn’t have to be there for workouts. Obviously, you have to be here all summer. For me it was just trying to balance more of the football workload where at Dartmouth the academic rigor was a little bit tougher for me. So I had to focus a little more on my studies where here most of my attention is on the football aspect.”