 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor's Jack Patterson voted into Big Country Hall of Fame
0 comments

Baylor's Jack Patterson voted into Big Country Hall of Fame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Baylor track coach and athletic director Jack Patterson will be inducted posthumously into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame next April.

The Big Country Hall of Fame honors athletic legends in the greater Abilene area.

Patterson coached at Merkel and San Angelo before becoming the first track and field coach at the University of Houston in 1950. In 1956, he moved to Baylor, where he guided the Bears to three Southwest Conference championships. He later won three more SWC titles at Texas before returning to Baylor for a nine-year tenure as athletic director beginning in 1971. Patterson died in 1996 at age 82.

The Big Country induction banquet will be held April 11 at the Abilene Convention Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert