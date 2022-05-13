Jackson propels Bears to series-opening win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor’s baseball team has needed someone to step up in recent weeks. On Friday night, Jake Jackson delivered.

Jackson turned in arguably his best outing as a Bear in hurling his team to a 4-2 win over Kansas State in the teams’ series opener at Tointon Family Stadium. It marked Baylor’s first win in a Big 12 series opener all season.

Jackson, a senior graduate transfer from Nevada, had struggled much of the season and entered the game with an 8.93 earned run average and 16 runs allowed in his last two outings. But he was sharp against the Wildcats (25-23, 6-13), allowing just one run in seven innings while striking out three and walking just one.

“Jake Jackson came out and did a phenomenal job for us tonight,” said Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez. “After a long break, he threw strikes, forced them to put the ball in play. We got some great defense out there and some timely hits. So, having him come out there and be able to gobble up some quality innings for us and be able to get the win was a great step for us.”

Baylor (24-22, 6-13) ascends into a tie with K-State for seventh in the Big 12 standings with the win. The game was Baylor’s first after a nine-day layoff for final exams and marked the Bears’ third straight win.

Wildcats hurler Blake Adams held the Bears scoreless through the first two innings before they broke through with a single run in the third. In that inning, Jacob Schoenvogel worked a leadoff walk from Adams. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and to third on a groundout before scoring on Tre Richardson’s RBI single.

The Bears opened up a 4-0 lead with a three-run fifth. Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, Richardson and Jared McKenzie all banged hits that led to runs in the inning and the Bears also capitalized on a pair of walks.

Richardson turned in a strong day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.

Jackson (4-4) just kept holding K-State at bay to preserve that lead. He consistently got ahead of hitters, pumping in 63 of his 92 pitches for strikes. He didn’t allow a run until Dylan Phillips’ solo home run in the sixth.

“Just getting ahead in the counts and trying to give my team a chance to win,” Jackson said. “Shout-out to my offense. They gave me one in the third and three in the fifth and just kind of rolled with that. Attacked their hitters, they were swinging early. I just threw everything in the zone and let my stuff work, competed as much as I can to get us deep in the game and get us a W.”

Matt Voelker worked the final two innings for the Bears for his third save of the season. It was adventurous at times for Voelker. K-State loaded the bases against the hard-throwing left-hander in the eighth, scoring on Josh Nicoloff’s RBI single to trim BU’s lead to 4-2. But Voelker eventually wiggled free and left the bases jammed, closing out with a huge strikeout of KSU’s Justin Mitchell.

Voelker also allowed a one-out double in the ninth as K-State brought the tying run to the batter’s box. But the BU reliever persevered, inducing a flyout to center and a pop to second base to clinch the win.

After the game, Jackson talked about the value of Baylor using just two pitchers on the night.

“That’s my job on Friday nights, is to get us deep in the game and get us six or seven innings under my belt so we save the pen,” Jackson said. “Matt going two, that’s kind of a fifth-year (senior) day for us. Just going deep in the game and giving our bullpen and our two other starters an opportunity to do the same exact thing the next two days. We’ve got two more to win.”

The series will continue with Saturday’s 4 p.m. Game 2, with Kobe Andrade (3-3, 5.15 ERA) taking the hill for the Bears against K-State’s German Fajardo (4-1, 2.18).