LAWRENCE, Kan. — Stepping into notoriously tough Allen Fieldhouse, Baylor put on a basketball clinic for 20 minutes. Then the Bears imploded.

After opening up a 17-point lead, the No. 9 Bears quickly watched it slip away early in the second half as No. 5 Kansas ran away with an 87-71 win Saturday afternoon before a packed house of 16,300 fans.

With LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler and Keyonte George on fire, the Bears (20-7) opened up a 40-23 lead late in the first half. But it took less than six minutes for the Jayhawks (22-5) to overcome a 45-32 halftime deficit and take the lead in the second half.

Kansas kept building the lead to pull into a first-place tie with Texas at 10-4 in the Big 12 while the Bears are a game behind at 9-5 with four regular season games remaining.

“Kansas isn’t going away at home,” said Baylor guard Keyonte George. “They had a good crowd behind them and they did what they did best. We got to accept the fact they played harder than us in the second half. They got better shots than us and we didn’t rebound. Things we usually do we didn’t do in the second half, and you see what happened."

Big 12 player of the year frontrunner Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 rebounds while point guard Dajuan Harris collected 14 point and ran the offense with nine assists. KJ Adams chipped in 17 points while freshman Gradey Dick scored 16 as the Jayhawks shot 50.9 percent and committed just four turnovers.

With Wilson hitting nine of 10 free throws, the Jayhawks went 23 of 27 from the line while Baylor hit nine of 16.

The Bears got 22 points from Adam Flagler while George scored 20 and LJ Cryer scored 15. But after scoring 42 of Baylor’s 45 first-half points, the trio combined for just 15 second-half points as the Jayhawks outscored the Bears, 55-29, in the second half.

“As well as they (the Bears) were going first half, as bad as they went second half,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “We completely let our offense affect our defense. We did such a good job in transition defense the first half, only gave up two points. Second half you just got to credit Kansas, they did a great job turning up defensive intensity and we turned it over too much.”

The Bears had won 10 of their last 11 games coming into Saturday, including a 75-69 win over Kansas on Jan. 23 at the Ferrell Center. It looked like Baylor would keep streaking as they nailed nine of 14 3-pointers in the first half to open up the 13-point halftime lead.

But the Jayhawks put more defensive pressure on the perimeter in the second half as the Bears went one of 11 from 3-point range. Offensively, Kansas attacked the basket, outhustled the Bears for rebounds, and beat Baylor down the floor in transition.

The Jayhawks opened the second half with an 18-4 run and grabbed the lead in less than six minutes.

“Anybody in the Big 12 there’s going to be runs,” Drew said. “But the disappointing thing is we couldn’t get a run for ourselves, and the fact that we never settled in defensively to where we could get multiple stops. You can’t give up easies, and we did, and they were great at the free throw line. We missed our free throws and we hadn’t missed free throws all year.”

The Jayhawks went on a 10-0 run to open the second half as Harris opened with a bank shot and Wilson hit a pair of free throws after drawing a foul from Flo Thamba. Wilson followed with a layup before Dick scored on a tip-in and Kevin McCullar hit a pair of free throws to cut Baylor’s lead to 45-42.

Flagler temporarily slowed Kansas’ momentum with a pair of free throws, but Adams scored on an inbounds pass from Harris. After Langston Love scored on a drive to the basket for the Bears, Harris and Dick answered with 3-pointers to give the Jayhawks a 50-49 lead with 14:29 left in the game.

The Bears cut Kansas’ lead to 55-54 when Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua drove inside for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play.

But the Jayhawks answered with an 11-0 run that began with Dick’s alley-oop slam on a pass from Harris. Harris followed with a layup before Dick scored on a putback.

Harris then stole the ball and scored before Wilson drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play to stretch Kansas’ lead to 66-55 with 10:20 remaining.

“They fed off the crowd and it got really loud in here,” George said. “We got careless with the basketball and started taking quick shots. We paid the price.”

The Bears will face another tough road game against Kansas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. After dropping a 97-95 overtime decision to the Wildcats on Jan. 7 at the Ferrell Center, Drew’s squad will try to even the season series against a Kansas State squad coached by former Baylor assistant Jerome Tang.

“It will be another tough road environment,” Drew said. “I know Coach Tang has done a tremendous job with their crowd. It’s always been a tough place to play, but they’ve really done a good job of coming out and supporting those guys. We know how good they are, they beat us at our place.”