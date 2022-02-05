Jayhawks storm past Baylor men, 83-59, in top 10 showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – It wasn’t just the suffocating atmosphere created by Allen Fieldhouse’s 16,300 fans or an intensely motivated Kansas squad that led to Baylor’s worst collapse in many years Saturday afternoon.
The No. 8 Bears contributed heavily to their own demise.
The highly anticipated top 10 showdown for the Big 12 lead quickly developed into a Jayhawks’ massacre due to missed Baylor shots and turnovers that led to No. 10 Kansas repeatedly streaking downcourt for easy transition baskets.
Kansas 83, Baylor 59. Yeah, it was that ugly.
It was Baylor’s most lopsided loss at Allen Fieldhouse since a 102-74 drubbing by the Jayhawks in 2016. The Bears suffered their first double-digit loss since a 71-58 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse last year that snapped Baylor’s season-opening 18-game winning streak.
“Well that’s not how we envisioned the day,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “At the end of it, first and foremost, blame starts with me, and I didn’t prepare our guys well enough obviously. They came out and they killed us in transition, killed us in second-chance points. We didn’t even give our half-court defense a chance, so credit to Coach (Bill) Self, credit to Kansas for coming out playing faster, tougher, and really putting it to us.”
Now 1-19 all-time in Lawrence, the Bears (19-4, 7-3) and Texas Tech stand 1½ games behind the Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1) in the Big 12 race. The Baylor-Kansas rematch will be Feb. 26 at the Ferrell Center.
“This deal is a long ways from over, even though we probably can’t be better than what we are right now,” Self said. “But that thing can turn on a dime. This league’s so good.”
The frustration boiled over for Drew early in the second half when he came out on the court and argued an offensive foul called against Baylor guard Matthew Mayer. Drew was whistled for a technical, but the Bears were already trailing 44-24 at that point.
“Well, I’ve been coming up here 19 years, so some things boil over,” Drew said.
Kansas’ defense was tremendous from the start as guards Dajuan Harris and Joseph Yesufu pressured Baylor point guard James Akinjo into his worst shooting game of the season as he went 0-for-11 from the field and didn’t score a point. Akinjo collected three assists and three turnovers in 25 minutes.
“Coming into the game, we knew how important Akinjo was to their team,” said Kansas guard Christian Braun. “Dajuan and Joe did a great job kind of cutting the head off. If you stop him and make him take tough shots, we’re hard to beat because we’re going to be solid on the back end.”
The Jayhawks also had plenty of motivation after losing their last game at Allen Fieldhouse to Kentucky, 80-62, on Jan. 29 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
“We took one pretty hard at home and we just had to bounce back,” Braun said. “We did a really good job today coming out with more energy than we had last Saturday. We hadn’t lost back-to-back home games in a long time, so we all kind of knew that. We don’t lose at home often, and we especially don’t lose at home in conference. That’s a recipe to win the conference title.”
With Big 12 leading scorer Ochai Agbaji back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s win at Iowa State due to COVID-19 protocol, the Jayhawks looked like a much more complete team. Agbaji collected 18 points and nine rebounds while Braun finished with 18 points and 10 boards and Jalen Wilson amassed 15 points and seven rebounds.
While the Jayhawks shot 51.6 percent from the field, the Bears hit just 29.6 percent while committing 14 turnovers. Kansas dominated rebounding by a 46-37 margin, and set the tone early by attacking the glass more aggressively than the Bears.
After playing superb defense most of the season, the Bears have allowed an average of 82.1 points in the last three games against Alabama, West Virginia and Kansas. Missed Baylor shots leading to transition baskets for opponents have been a big culprit.
“I think it snowballed on us,” Drew said. “We haven’t been beaten like that in three, four years. It’s disappointing. It starts with me, not supposed to let things snowball like that as a leader. And obviously they did. Our missed shots, our turnovers affected too much stuff.”
Back in Baylor’s lineup after missing Monday’s win over West Virginia with a knee injury, Flagler hit three of eight 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points. Freshman forward Kendall Brown enjoyed another solid game with 12 points and eight rebounds.
But no other Baylor player hit double-figure scoring. The Bears clearly missed leading scorer LJ Cryer, who sat out his third straight game with a foot injury.
“The minute LJ wakes up pain free, he’ll be back,” Drew said. “I can’t tell you if that’s tomorrow or two weeks. So it’s just a waiting game. I thought Adam was heroic playing today. Hadn’t practice much and did everything he could to give it a go.”
The only time Baylor led was when Brown opened the game with a layup. The Jayhawks answered with 12 straight points and never looked back.
Wilson began Kansas’ scoring by stealing the ball and feeding to Agbaji for a layup. He was fouled by Mayer and hit the free throw to convert the three-point play.
Wilson scored on a putback before Agbaji passed to Braun for a layup. Braun followed with a steal and breakaway slam before Agbaji drained a 3-pointer to give the Jayhawks a 12-2 lead with 15:26 left in the first half.
Baylor missed five of its first six shots before Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored on a layup and Brown buried a 3-pointer. But the Bears couldn’t stop Kansas from scoring as Yesufu nailed a 3-pointer and Harris fired a pass to Wilson for a layup.
With Mitch Lightfoot’s tip-in and Braun’s layup, the Jayhawks extended their lead to 23-7. The Bears never mounted a serious charge as the Jayhawks went into halftime with a 39-21 lead.
In the second half, Kansas eventually stretched its lead to 79-45.
“At the end of the day, they just out-toughed us,” Flagler said. “We’ve seen it. It’s just a matter of taking accountability and the film doesn’t lie. We’ll definitely learn from this, and we can only look forward from this.”