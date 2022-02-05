Jayhawks storm past Baylor men, 83-59, in top 10 showdown

Now 1-19 all-time in Lawrence, the Bears (19-4, 7-3) and Texas Tech stand 1½ games behind the Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1) in the Big 12 race. The Baylor-Kansas rematch will be Feb. 26 at the Ferrell Center.

“This deal is a long ways from over, even though we probably can’t be better than what we are right now,” Self said. “But that thing can turn on a dime. This league’s so good.”

The frustration boiled over for Drew early in the second half when he came out on the court and argued an offensive foul called against Baylor guard Matthew Mayer. Drew was whistled for a technical, but the Bears were already trailing 44-24 at that point.

“Well, I’ve been coming up here 19 years, so some things boil over,” Drew said.

Kansas’ defense was tremendous from the start as guards Dajuan Harris and Joseph Yesufu pressured Baylor point guard James Akinjo into his worst shooting game of the season as he went 0-for-11 from the field and didn’t score a point. Akinjo collected three assists and three turnovers in 25 minutes.