Jazz sign Teague

The Utah Jazz announced that the NBA team has signed former Baylor guard MaCio Teague on Sunday.

Teague is a free agent who has played with the Jazz during the NBA Summer League. The 24-year-old rookie has averaged 14 points in five games with the Jazz, including a 26-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

Teague will join former Baylor teammate Jared Butler, who was a second-round pick by the Jazz on July 29 in the NBA Draft. Former Baylor forward Royce O'Neale also plays for the Jazz.

Teague averaged 15.9 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a senior in 2020-21 to help Baylor win the national championship.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.