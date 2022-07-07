Jim Blair joins Baylor baseball staff as volunteer

“I am very excited to add yet another former Bear to our staff in Jim Blair,” Thompson said via press release. “Jim brings a wealth of experience from coaching at all levels of the game and adds tremendous value to what we’re building at Baylor. His deep Texas roots will benefit our program greatly in recruiting, and his knowledge and experience at helping players maximize their talents will help each of our athletes reach their full potential. We are blessed to have him back in the green and gold.”