Jobson leaving Baylor soccer program

Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson has elected to step down following 14 seasons with the program, the last nine of which have been as head coach.

Jobson joined the Baylor program for the 2008 season as associate head coach following three seasons at Northern Illinois. He ascended to co-head coach alongside his wife, Marci Jobson, for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, before becoming the sole head coach in 2015.

“I have enjoyed 14 amazing years at Baylor," Jobson said. "I have been blessed to mentor more than 100 amazing young women, but just as Marci and I felt God calling us here at the end of 2007, He is now calling me into something new.”

Jobson became the program’s all-time wins leader in 2019, and he finishes his Baylor career with a school-record 97-57-26 mark, including 40-28-12 in Big 12 play. He led the Bears to back-to-back NCAA tournament Elite Eight appearances in 2017 and 2018, and helped guide Baylor to three of the four Big 12 regular season and tournament titles in program history.

The Bears finished 8-5-6 this season, and placed third in the Big 12 with a 4-2-3 record.

"We are extraordinarily grateful for Paul Jobson and all he has done for Baylor soccer over the past 14 seasons, becoming the winningest coach in the program's history," said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. "While Paul has led the program to immense success, it is he and his wife Marci's faithful stewardship of young women off the field that leaves a legacy for years to come."