John Werner: 12-team College Football Playoff best idea yet

A 13-0 team with the Knights’ resume will get a chance to prove itself on the field in the new format. So will a lot of other teams, bringing a whole new level of excitement to the game.

“This (proposed model) creates energy in October and November,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The practical effect will be that with four to five weeks to go in the season, there will be 25 to 30 teams with a legitimate chance.”

While the four-team CFP has definitely been a step in the right direction, it was clear from the start that the format favored traditional powers while leaving a lot of good teams in the cold.

In the first CFP in January 2015, there was much controversy after Ohio State was chosen the No. 4 seed over Big 12 co-champs Baylor and TCU. The Buckeyes proved they were playoff worthy as they upset No. 1 Alabama, 42-35, in the semifinals before rolling past No. 2 Oregon, 42-20, in the championship game at AT&T Stadium.

But Baylor was left at home wondering if its explosive offense could have shocked some defenses that hadn’t seen that kind of athleticism and speed. TCU also had plenty of playmakers that season. Does 61-58 ring a bell?