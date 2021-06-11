John Werner: 12-team College Football Playoff best idea yet

Nothing can replace March Madness.
But it looks like we’re nearing the end of December Drabness.
College Football Playoff representatives announced Thursday they will consider expanding from four to 12 teams to compete for the national championship.
Six spots will be reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions, and the other six bids will go to at-large selections chosen by the CFP committee.
You won’t see the utter craziness that March Madness brings to college basketball every year. There’s probably not much danger that somebody like Navy is going to upset Alabama.
But if the proposal passes, we’ll no longer have to only watch Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame or LSU fight it out for the championship.
I’m not arguing that Alabama and Clemson haven’t deserved making the CFP in six of the seven years since it was instituted. They’re great programs. But if you’re not a fan of those teams, seeing them play year after year gets a little boring.
Beginning as soon as 2023, a lot of other teams could be part of the mix.
UCF won’t have to declare itself national champion and throw a parade at Walt Disney World like it did after an unbeaten 2017 season when the Knights were snubbed by the CFP committee.
A 13-0 team with the Knights’ resume will get a chance to prove itself on the field in the new format. So will a lot of other teams, bringing a whole new level of excitement to the game.
“This (proposed model) creates energy in October and November,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The practical effect will be that with four to five weeks to go in the season, there will be 25 to 30 teams with a legitimate chance.”
While the four-team CFP has definitely been a step in the right direction, it was clear from the start that the format favored traditional powers while leaving a lot of good teams in the cold.
In the first CFP in January 2015, there was much controversy after Ohio State was chosen the No. 4 seed over Big 12 co-champs Baylor and TCU. The Buckeyes proved they were playoff worthy as they upset No. 1 Alabama, 42-35, in the semifinals before rolling past No. 2 Oregon, 42-20, in the championship game at AT&T Stadium.
But Baylor was left at home wondering if its explosive offense could have shocked some defenses that hadn’t seen that kind of athleticism and speed. TCU also had plenty of playmakers that season. Does 61-58 ring a bell?
Baylor’s 2019 defensive-oriented team that reached the Big 12 title game and lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl would have made a 12-team playoff.
Last season, strong Texas A&M and Oklahoma squads were left out of a CFP field that included Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. In a 12-team format, schools better known for basketball like Indiana and Iowa State would have gotten a chance to play for the CFP title last season.
The 12-team proposal will be considered by the full CFP management committee during a meeting at the Big Ten’s offices Thursday and Friday. University presidents who make up the CFP oversight committee are scheduled to meet with the management committee in Dallas on June 22.
How many established bowls and the number of campus sites for games will likely be up for discussion.
Under the current proposal, the four highest-ranked conference champions would receive first-round byes. Teams five through 12 would face each other in four games played on campus sometime during the two-week period in December following conference championship weekend.
Quarterfinals would be hosted by New Year’s Day bowls, and the semifinals will also be hosted by bowl games. Championship games currently are hosted by the highest bidding cities.
Even with a 12-team field, there will be controversy. I can already hear critics arguing that there are too many SEC teams in the field. Good teams outside of the Power 5 conferences will unquestionably be snubbed.