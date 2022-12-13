John Werner: A final farewell to the pirate Mike Leach

As sports writers, we appreciate colorful characters.

So much of our jobs are geared toward reporting on the X’s and O’s, strengths and weaknesses of teams, the importance of upcoming games. That’s why we rejoice when we come across players and coaches who are different, funny or eccentric.

Nobody was funnier than former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes.

I was once doing a story on Texas Tech linebacker Zach Thomas and his brother, defensive back Bart Thomas. Zach was obviously the better player as the All-American went on to a great NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, but Bart claimed he was the better looking of the brothers.

So I asked Spike if Bart’s claim was true.

“Oh, they’re both uglier than a mud fence,” Spike said.

Maybe it’s something in the air out in Lubbock, but the man who replaced Spike was almost as funny. Perhaps zany would be a better description of Mike Leach. But he was certainly eccentric and interesting.

Beginning preparation for Mississippi State’s date against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Leach died Monday night following emergency hospitalization for heart issues at the way too young age of 61.

Condolences poured in from all over, including his former assistants like Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, TCU’s Sonny Dykes and USC’s Lincoln Riley.

They saw Leach’s brilliance as an offensive innovator who was known for his high-scoring “Air Raid” attacks. He was a winner at out of the way places like Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, leading his teams to 19 bowl wins in 21 seasons as a head coach.

With a law degree from Pepperdine, his background was different from most coaches. Life was a big adventure for Leach, and you never knew what subject he might broach next in his own humorous way.

After a big win over No. 5 USC during his tenure at Washington State, Leach described the wild scene: “It’s like Woodstock but everybody’s got their clothes on.”

After another game, he went on a rant about Halloween candy and how he hates candy corn but loves Gummy Bears.

“Europe has better candy because they have gummy everything,” Leach said.

He was fascinated by Bigfoot’s elusiveness: “They’ve found the bones of dinosaurs and everything else, but they haven’t found the bones of Big Foot.”

When a reporter who was on the cusp of marriage asked him for advice, Leach said, “Go elope.”

Of course, he loved pirates and even owned a home in Key West. Making a cameo appearance on the TV series “Friday Night Lights” Leach randomly crossed paths with fictional high school coach Eric Taylor at a gas station.

“You’re the coach at Dillon East,” Leach says. “You’ve lost your inner pirate.”

Leach then shows Coach Taylor how he’s swinging his sword wrong.

When he was coaching at Texas Tech, Leach made a guest appearance as the weatherman at a local TV station.

“On Monday, it says bad stuff, serious storms,” Leach reported. “Well, you’re going to be dead in a hundred years anyway, live dangerously.”

Knowing his West Texas audience, he went on to say: “My favorite weather pattern happens to be when it rains mud. Dust comes through, rain on top of it, it rains mud.”

When I hopped on the Big 12 coaches teleconferences on Monday mornings during Leach's Texas Tech tenure from 2000-09, I couldn’t wait to hear what he was going to say next. It was always refreshingly different than the X’s and O’s and injury updates that other coaches gave you.

Those appearances ended after former NFL running back Craig James told Texas Tech officials that Leach punished his son, receiver Adam James, after a concussion by having him locked in an electrical closet for hours.

That controversy led to Leach’s firing as the Red Raiders were preparing for the 2009 Alamo Bowl.

For the next two years, Leach did some TV work, wrote a book and probably ventured on the high seas for some pirate duty. But he got back into coaching and revived Washington State’s program for eight seasons before spending the last three years at Mississippi State.

College football is going to miss him. In a profession that’s become increasingly more button downed over the years, Leach was always refreshingly candid, funny and irreverent.

So say your final farewell to the pirate. There was only one like him.