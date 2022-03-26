John Werner: Air of confidence surrounds Baylor football drills

There’s a distinctly different air surrounding Baylor football drills this spring.

It’s light years different from Dave Aranda’s first months as head coach in 2020 when the Bears didn’t even have spring practice due to the COVID-19 outbreak that shut down Baylor’s campus.

It’s much different than last spring when the Bears were still trying to figure out who they were and how they could improve from Aranda’s debut 2-7 season in 2021.

Now the Bears know who they are.

They’re the defending Big 12 champions who beat Oklahoma State in a thrilling 21-16 win, and followed up with a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. It was Baylor’s biggest bowl win since defeating Tennessee, 13-7, in the 1957 Sugar Bowl.

Following last year’s 12-2 season, the Bears are a confident team with a plan for success. They also have a template for the exhaustive work, sacrifice and focus it takes to reach those heights.

“I would say the difference is that we know what that feels like,” said Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon. “But that doesn’t matter anymore. It’s all in the past. New year, new thing. We’ve just got to keep grinding. Focus on ourselves and try to get better, that way we perform well.”

Here’s another indisputable fact: As hard as it was to win the 2021 Big 12 championship, 2022 will be harder.

The Bears will have a target on their backs bigger than all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki Ika’s massive 350-pound frame. The Bears beat everybody in the league except TCU, so motivation will loom large.

“We’ve got a target on us now,” Bohanon said. “It’s like we’ve got something to prove against Baylor.”

Baylor’s road to a repeat Big 12 championship will also be harder because the 2022 schedule will be tougher. After last year’s 38-24 win over BYU at McLane Stadium, the Bears will play the Cougars in Provo in a Sept. 10 rematch.

The Bears also travel to Oklahoma and Texas as well as long road trips to Iowa State and West Virginia. Of course, the Bears’ Oct. 29 date against Texas Tech in Lubbock will be intriguing since former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire is the Red Raiders head coach.

But the Bears have every reason to believe they can punch through with another highly successful season. That confidence starts up front where the Bears bring back proven, experienced lines on both sides of the ball.

Baylor’s defensive line features Ika and highly-regarded Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player, a former Midway star who came back home for his final season of college eligibility. Throw in veterans Gabe Hall, TJ Franklin, Chidi Ogbonnaya, Cole Maxwell and Josh Landry, and that’s a formidable wall of strength and talent.

Baylor’s offensive line is stuffed with super seniors back for a fifth season of eligibility. All-Big 12 left tackle Connor Galvin leads a group that includes guard Grant Miller, center Jacob Gall and tackle Khalil Keith, all starters last season.

“To have veterans on the O-line, that’s where you win football games,” said Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell. “Just as much as who we have on the D-line, that’s exciting. The two lines should be one of the strengths of our football team, and we’re excited about that.”

Nobody is more excited to have all those big bodies back up front than Baylor quarterbacks Bohanon and Blake Shapen.

Unlike last spring when the Bears had very little quarterback experience, the Bears now have enviable experience. Bohanon is a natural leader and a gifted runner who came a long way as a passer in his first season as a starter by throwing for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Pressed into duty following Bohanon’s hamstring injury, Blake Shapen hit his first 17 passes and threw for three touchdowns to earn MVP honors in Baylor’s Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State. He also showed his toughness by playing most of the second half with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Sugar Bowl.

Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done this spring and summer leading up to the Sept. 3 season opener against Albany.

The Bears need a whole new group of running backs and receivers to step up in place of all-Big 12 performers Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner in the backfield and receivers Tyquan Thornton, Drew Estrada and RJ Sneed.

Finding defensive leaders to replace All-America safety Jalen Pitre and all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard will also be a priority.

But Aranda has his program up and running at a high level. Jumping from two wins to 12 last season was a stunning feat. Beating Ole Miss with a gritty defensive effort and some big plays was the perfect cap to arguably the best season in school history and a program-best No. 5 final Associated Press ranking.

Great accomplishments, great memories, but the Bears have moved on.

“I think the focus is ‘Hey, this is our team,’” Aranda said. “The past is the past, the future is what we make it. So that’s the challenge. We’re in those battles a lot right now.”

