John Werner: Aranda's adaptability serving him well

Just more COVID chaos. But throughout all the chaos, Aranda has shown the kind of adaptability that will serve him well as his Baylor coaching career unfolds.

During the three months the players were away from campus, Aranda and his coaching staff got to know the players on a deeper level through Zoom conferences. The coaches learned about their backgrounds and families and what motivates them.

Aranda has gained a reputation for his creative defensive schemes and meticulousness with X’s and O’s. But learning what drives every player is important to Aranda because he can use the knowledge to make the team more cohesive.

After the Louisiana Tech opener was called off, Aranda used the situation to tell the players that they’ll face a lot of obstacles in life that are much bigger, and their response will be the key to handling difficult circumstances.

Aranda is the opposite of the screaming, berating coach who gets in players’ faces (which isn’t a good idea anyway with COVID social distancing restrictions). He’s quiet and measured, and he speaks only after putting considerable thought into it.

The Baylor players have been drawn to him and trust him. All-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard said he wants to be like him.

Hopefully, Baylor won’t have more game cancellations. But regardless of what happens through all the uncertainties of 2020, Aranda will help navigate his players through the ups and downs of the season, and try to teach them life lessons along the way.

