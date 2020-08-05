John Werner: Back to the future — College basketball will benefit from top players returning

When All-America guard Jared Butler announced that he’s returning to Baylor for his junior season, coach Scott Drew was off-the-charts excited.
Drew is one of the most positive and optimistic people I’ve ever met, but he raised the bar even higher during our Monday morning conversation.
Scott was absolutely giddy because he knows he’ll have a powerhouse team again with both Butler and senior guard MaCio Teague withdrawing from the NBA draft.
But I bet Drew’s reaction wasn’t that much different than many other coaches across the country during the past week.
Many of the top college basketball players with eligibility remaining withdrew their names from the NBA draft as the Aug. 3 deadline approached. They each had different reasons for returning to college, but all had one thing in common.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, players couldn’t work out for NBA teams. Players could interview with teams virtually, but weren’t allowed to travel to team sites to show their skills. There has also been no NBA draft combine where scouts traditionally evaluate players.
All the uncertainty leading up to the Oct. 16 draft contributed to many players choosing to return to college for one more season.
College basketball as a whole will benefit. A year after the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, March Madness 2021 could be one of the best ever.
Big Ten player of the year Luke Garza announced he would return to Iowa after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds last season. The return of guard Ayo Dosunmu and 7-0 center Kofi Cockburn will make Illinois a Big Ten championship contender.
SEC defensive player of the year forward Yves Pons is returning to Tennessee while high-scoring guard Isaiah Joe is coming back to Arkansas. A trio of LSU double-figure scorers who were on the early entry list — forwards Trendon Watford and Darius Days and guard Javonte Smart – are all returning to the bayou following a 21-win season.
Arizona State will be a Pac-12 title contender with its top two scorers, Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge, back in the fold.
With wing Cory Kispert and versatile guard Joel Ayayi withdrawing from the draft, Gonzaga should be a national championship contender next season.
Of the 156 underclassmen who initially declared for the NBA draft, only 64 stayed in. That should help alleviate the glut of underclassmen who won’t be picked in the two-round NBA draft. Last year, 43 underclassmen went undrafted.
Nobody came out of the NBA draft process looking better than Baylor.
Even if Butler and Teague hadn’t returned, Drew still would have put a good team on the floor with forwards Mark Vital, Tristan Clark and Matthew Mayer and guard Davion Mitchell returning after last year’s 26-4 season and second-place 15-3 Big 12 finish.
But Butler and Teague will make the Bears a Big 12 and national championship contender. That’s a major reason both players decided to come back.
Butler was Baylor’s leading scorer last season with 16 points per game while Teague ranked second on the team with 13.9. They’re both terrific 3-point shooters, and their free throw shooting accuracy makes them particularly important at crunch time.
With Butler and Teague providing explosive offense and Mitchell and Vital providing lockdown defense, the Bears will be a hard team to match up against. A projected second-round draft pick this year, Butler hopes to become a first-round prospect in next year’s draft with another strong season.
“Hopefully we can win the Big 12 championship and get to the Final Four and win the national title,” Butler said. “Without a doubt in college basketball experience is an X-factor. It helped us to go through last year and get more mature and know what it takes to win.”
Drew will have to replace forward Freddie Gillespie’s skill and athleticism and guard Devonte Bandoo’s 3-point shooting. But he’ll have a deep roster with younger players like forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and swingman Jordan Turner ready to contribute.
Hopefully the coronavirus will be under better control by November when NCAA basketball starts. It seems likely that crowd capacity will be reduced, especially since basketball arenas are confined spaces that are conducive to coronavirus spread.
But there’s no question college basketball is geared up for an exciting season with so many top players withdrawing from the NBA draft. It’s going to be fun, and we could all use a little more of that right now.
