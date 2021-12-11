John Werner: Bama deserves 1-2 on Heisman ballot

My third pick was Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, so don’t accuse me of being on Alabama’s payroll.

Most of the talk surrounding Young coming into the season wasn’t how many yards and touchdowns he would throw for as a sophomore. The Young buzz focused on his NIL (name, image, likeness) deals, independent of the university, that are reportedly worth about a million dollars after the NCAA opened the door for college players to profit before they, ahem, turn pro.

Whether this sets the stage to stuff future Alabama quarterbacks’ bank accounts remains to be seen. But Young has proven he’s worth every penny.

The positive publicity a Heisman Trophy winner can bring to a school is immeasurable. Just ask Baylor how much Robert Griffin III’s 2011 Heisman has meant to the university.

Not only is Young as good as advertised, he’s played a major role in the Crimson Tide’s 12-1 season. And he’s done it with poise and flair.