John Werner: Baylor building pavilion to complement premier teams

But beginning in 2024, the Bears will have a much better chance to create a great home-court advantage every game.

That’s when they’re projected to move into their new $185-million, 7,000-seat basketball pavilion that will double as a city-run performance venue in the developing Waco riverfront by I-35.

The Baylor Board of Regents is set Monday to approve funding for the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to seek $65 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone funding for the pavilion, which is set to break ground in June and be completed by January 2024.

After the win over Villanova, Drew sounded like he was ready to move into the throwback fieldhouse-style facility immediately.

“I know the new pavilion will really help with making that home-court advantage each and every game,” Drew said. “I think everybody in the state realizes bigger isn’t always better. Packed houses are better. When we get the new pavilion, we hope to have this feeling every game.”