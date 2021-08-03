John Werner: Baylor fortunate to have Rhoades at helm as realignment looms

Aside from the pointed remarks, Rhoades was at his best when he discussed just how important it is for Baylor to remain in a Power 5 league.

Playing in a prestigious conference like the Big 12, Baylor has been able to build McLane Stadium and improve other football facilities through TV revenue and donor contributions.

Baylor’s next big project is to build a new $100-plus million basketball arena for its powerhouse men’s and women’s teams. It will seat 7,000 to 7,500 to create a greater home court advantage.

But if the Bears play in a lower profile conference with less TV revenue and potentially less donor support, that new arena might never be built. Rhoades said he will meet with Baylor officials in the near future to discuss the feasibility of the arena.

Rhoades is also concerned whether Baylor can keep its highly successful coaches on board if it no longer plays in a Power 5 league. And he wasn’t just shooting from the hip.

He’s seen college athletics from a lot of different perspectives as athletic director at Akron, Houston, Missouri and Baylor, and knows the advantages of playing in a power league. Bears’ fans should feel fortunate they have an AD with his experience to navigate Baylor through this realignment crisis.