John Werner: Baylor-Kansas rivalry draw's nation's attention

Since the Big 12’s inception, no other school besides Baylor and Kansas has won a national title.

As Drew’s program has risen, the Baylor-Kansas rivalry has taken on much more significance.

When the Bears played Kansas for the first time in Lawrence in the Big 12 era in 1998, the result was predictable: a 94-47 blowout by the Jayhawks.

It took Drew six years to beat the Jayhawks, recording a 71-64 decision in Oklahoma City in the 2009 Big 12 tournament. It took Drew 17 years to finally beat the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse, a 67-55 win on Jan. 11, 2020 that featured a 22-point outburst by Jared Butler.

Drew’s all-time record against the Jayhawks is 6-27. But beginning with an 80-64 blowout of the Jayhawks in 2018 at the Ferrell Center, the Bears have won three of the last eight meetings in the series.

That doesn't mean they've all been great finishes. Baylor’s last game against Kansas on Feb. 5 in Lawrence was by far its worst of the season as the Jayhawks stormed to an 83-59 win behind an 18-point, 10-rebound performance by Christian Braun.