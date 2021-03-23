John Werner: Baylor men the lone Big 12 rep heading to Sweet 16

The Bears hope they’re destined to win two games this weekend and reach their first Final Four since 1950, back when it took just one NCAA tournament win to get there.

Standing in Baylor’s way is No. 5 Villanova, the Jay Wright-coached program that won national titles in 2016 and 2018. Saturday’s Baylor-Villanova winner will play Monday against No. 3 Arkansas or No. 15 Oral Roberts, the lowest seed still remaining in the tournament.

Of course, an Elite Eight matchup between Scott Drew’s Bears and former Baylor assistant Paul Mills’ ORU Golden Eagles would be an intriguing but gut-wrenching experience for both coaches.

But first they have to get there.

Villanova isn’t as highly regarded as the No. 2-seeded Wildcats that beat North Carolina at the buzzer for the 2016 national championship or the No. 1-seeded 2018 team that romped past Michigan for the school’s second national title in three years.

But the Wildcats came into the season with lofty expectations as they were ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason poll behind No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor. Enduring some COVID-related rescheduling, they won the Big East with an 11-4 record and are 18-6 overall heading into their showdown against the 24-2 Bears.