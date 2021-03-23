John Werner: Baylor men the lone Big 12 rep heading to Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS — The Grateful Dead loving, tie-dye wearing hippie basketball player turned commentator Bill Walton must be on to something.
Walton’s Final Four prediction included Oregon, Oregon State, USC and Colorado, with his alma mater UCLA thrown in just in case.
Walton is an unabashed Pac-12 homer, but right now he’s looking like legendary prognosticator Nostradomus, who was known for seeing things a little more clearly than former Dead frontman Jerry Garcia.
Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA all made the Sweet 16, giving the underrated Pac-12 twice as many berths as any other league.
Villanova and Creighton are still around from the Big East, Florida State and Syracuse are representing the ACC while Arkansas and Alabama are hanging in there from the SEC.
Widely considered the two best conferences in the country, the Big 12 and the Big Ten are down to one team apiece following the first weekend of NCAA tournament action.
Only No. 1-seeded Baylor remains from the seven-bid Big 12 while No. 1 Michigan is the lone survivor from the nine-bid Big Ten. Even in these COVID-ridden times, March Madness is still as wild and unpredictable as ever.
The lone No. 1 seed to go down has been Big Ten tournament champion Illinois, which had the unfortunate task of facing a Loyola-Chicago team that’s divinely led by 101-year-old chaplain Sister Jean.
The Bears hope they’re destined to win two games this weekend and reach their first Final Four since 1950, back when it took just one NCAA tournament win to get there.
Standing in Baylor’s way is No. 5 Villanova, the Jay Wright-coached program that won national titles in 2016 and 2018. Saturday’s Baylor-Villanova winner will play Monday against No. 3 Arkansas or No. 15 Oral Roberts, the lowest seed still remaining in the tournament.
Of course, an Elite Eight matchup between Scott Drew’s Bears and former Baylor assistant Paul Mills’ ORU Golden Eagles would be an intriguing but gut-wrenching experience for both coaches.
But first they have to get there.
Villanova isn’t as highly regarded as the No. 2-seeded Wildcats that beat North Carolina at the buzzer for the 2016 national championship or the No. 1-seeded 2018 team that romped past Michigan for the school’s second national title in three years.
But the Wildcats came into the season with lofty expectations as they were ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason poll behind No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor. Enduring some COVID-related rescheduling, they won the Big East with an 11-4 record and are 18-6 overall heading into their showdown against the 24-2 Bears.
Baylor and Villanova were expected to meet in the second round of the 2K Empire Classic in late November in Uncasville, Conn., but the Bears didn’t play in the tournament after Drew tested positive for COVID-19.
So here they are again on a much bigger stage in the Sweet 16 at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse at 4:15 Saturday in Indianapolis.
Last Sunday, the Bears made the most of their first experience at Hinkle by rolling to a 76-63 win over No. 9 Wisconsin behind a tremendous defensive effort and Matthew Mayer’s 17-point, six-rebound performance off the bench.
As a member of the Big East, Villanova is accustomed to playing Butler at Hinkle. The last time was on Feb. 28 when the Wildcats hit just two of 27 3-pointers in a 73-61 loss to Butler.
Beginning with that loss, the Wildcats lost three of four games, including a 72-71 heartbreaker to Georgetown in the Big East tournament quarterfinals.
But Villanova bounced back with a 73-63 win over No. 12 seed Winthrop behind a 22-point, 11-rebound performance by forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
They followed with an 84-61 thrashing of No. 13 North Texas as Robinson-Earl again came up big with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Villanova features a balanced lineup with Robinson-Earl and forward Jermaine Samuels providing inside-outside versatility and guards Justin Moore and Caleb Daniels capable of lighting it up outside.
If sophomore guard Chris Arcidiacono wants a lesson on how to make a big pass, he just needs to consult his older brother, Ryan, who made the dish to Kris Jenkins for the 3-point buzzer beater that gave the Wildcats a 77-74 win over North Carolina in the 2016 national championship game.
The Bears can stack up against anybody, especially if their defense looks as active and aggressive as it did in NCAA tournament wins over Hartford and Wisconsin. But every game going forward will be a tougher challenge, beginning with the NCAA tournament-proven Wildcats.
