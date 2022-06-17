John Werner: Baylor never had a more popular coaching choice than Mitch

John Werner Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days. Follow John Werner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades looked to Philadelphia to find a head football coach, Atlanta to find a basketball coach, and Baton Rouge to find another football coach.

Hailing from vastly different places across the country, Matt Rhule, Nicki Collen and Dave Aranda have all been highly successful hires.

To find a baseball coach, Rhoades looked all the way across town.

A lot of observers wondered if Mack would shoot way off the media’s radar to find another coach. Instead, he hired a man who has lived and coached in Waco for nearly 30 years.

In my 40 years at the Trib, I’m not sure if there has ever been a more popular choice for a Baylor head coach than Mitch Thompson.

Some of us old timers have known Mitch since he arrived at Baylor in 1994 on Steve Smith’s coaching staff. We quickly found out how good a man he is, and how talented he is at coaching baseball.

It became immediately apparent that he was a top notch recruiter as he helped sign future Baylor stars like Kip Wells, Jason Jennings, Jon Topolski, Eric Nelson and Kelly Shoppach.

Recruiting to a private school that’s divvying up the NCAA-mandated 11.7 scholarships, Smith, Thompson and fellow Baylor assistant Steve “Hoot” Johnigan managed to sign a load of talent to a program that was hobbling along with outdated Ferrell Field.

But the time sparkling new Baylor Ballpark was finished in 2000, the Bears were already becoming a Big 12 power with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1998 and a Super Regional berth in 1999.

The Bears christened their new ballpark by winning their first Big 12 championship in 2000. Big-time success followed with a Super Regional appearance in 2003 before the breakthrough 2005 season in which the Bears reached the College World Series for the first time since 1978.

The celebration that scorching June day at Baylor Ballpark is still vivid in my memory. After beating Clemson in the third game of a tense, hard-fought Super Regional series, the Bears emerged from a supercharged dogpile and ran around the edge of the stands to slap hands with fans who had waited more than two decades for such an electrifying moment.

Mitch coached Baylor’s hitters so well during his 18 seasons that a lot of those school records still stand. Topolski wasn’t a power hitter before he came to Baylor, but he left as one of the best in school history. Both Shoppach and David Murphy developed into .400 hitters who went on to major league careers.

Some coaches make good assistants, but not successful head coaches.

But Mitch proved he could step into a lead role as he took a McLennan Community College baseball program that hadn’t reached the NJCAA World Series in 32 years to a second-place national finish in 2015 in just his second season at the school.

The Highlanders made three more trips to the World Series during Thompson’s tenure, capped by the 2021 national championship.

After MCC returned from a second straight trip to Grand Junction this year, Rhoades focused his search for a new Baylor coach on a man who could recruit at a high level, sustain a championship program, and bring the kind of faith-based values that Baylor cherishes.

Thompson will hit the ground running since he has to rebuild a roster that saw many players from Baylor’s 2022 squad recently head to the transfer portal, including first baseman Kyle Nevin transferring to Oklahoma and second baseman Tre Richardson to TCU.

But as a junior college coach for the last nine seasons, Thompson is accustomed to constantly rebuilding rosters. Thompson’s eye for talent has served him well. The Highlanders produced 16 MLB Draft picks during his tenure, including the top NJCAA selection in three of the last four years.

Crowds at Baylor Ballpark have been thin the last few years, but winning consistently will bring the fans back. Thompson would like to recreate a moment like the 2005 Omaha-bound team had when the Baylor players and fans joined in a joyous celebration.

Mitch has been there, and wants to get the Bears back to college baseball’s promised land. This time he’s the man running the show.

