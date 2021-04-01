John Werner: Baylor's rise from ashes to Final Four remarkable

INDIANAPOLIS – Taking over the Baylor basketball beat in 1987, my first assignment was to fly to Hawaii to cover the Maui Classic.
It was a slice of paradise.
Not only did I get to see the Bears play some powerhouse teams like Illinois and Stanford, I had enough time to go snorkeling, watch the Haleakala volcano at sunrise, and drive across the island to see its unique black sand beaches.
With future NBA guard Micheal Williams and all-Southwest Conference forward Darryl Middleton leading the way, the Bears finished 23-11 that year and made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1950.
What a great way to start my new beat, and I couldn’t wait for more.
Paradise was lost soon enough.
With the bulk of the 1987-88 team gone, the Bears fell to 5-22 the next year and were last in the SWC with a 1-15 record.
Following a 75-45 loss to TCU to his cousin Moe Iba in Fort Worth, Baylor coach Gene Iba quickly packed his team on the bus and drove back to the newly opened Ferrell Center for a late night practice. A McDonald’s employee called the press room asking why the team hadn’t picked up its postgame meal.
Baylor rebounded with an NIT season to open the 1990s, but the program continued to fight to keep its head above water throughout the decade. The Bears went through four head coaches and endured an academic fraud scandal in which the FBI got involved as three assistant coaches on head coach Darrel Johnson’s staff were convicted of wire and postal fraud charges.
As painful as that scandal was, the next one was much worse as coach Dave Bliss’ program went down in flames after Baylor player Patrick Dennehy was killed by former teammate Carlton Dotson. Additionally, Bliss was caught on tape trying to cover up NCAA rules violations that led to his dismissal.
During the summer of 2003, I was like everyone else in wondering who would want to coach a program that was so deep in the hoops gutter. This was the ultimate Fixer Upper.
A future Final Four berth wasn’t even a thought. Even an NCAA tournament berth down the road seemed more like a wish than a real-world possibility.
At that moment, bringing the program back to respectability and finding some players who would actually want to play for Baylor was the biggest challenge.
After much speculation, Baylor hired a 32-year-old coach named Scott Drew from Valparaiso who looked like he was 22.
“I remember looking at Matt Sayman and saying ‘This guy looks as young as us,’” said former Baylor forward Terrance Thomas, who played on Drew’s first team. “I thought he’s got to be a recruit.”
Nobody really knew much about Drew except that he replaced his dad, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame coach Homer Drew, as Valparaiso’s head coach after nine years as an assistant. Scott’s first year as a head coach was successful as he led the Crusaders to a 20-11 record and an NIT berth in 2002-03.
Younger brother Bryce Drew was much better known than Scott after hitting the game winning toss-and-shoot 3-pointer that beat Ole Miss in the 1998 NCAA tournament. Scott was among the Valpo party diving into the pile to celebrate the miracle shot.
I still remember Scott walking into the Ferrell Center for his first press conference with a handful of players who remained at Baylor amid the scandal. They were nicknamed the Leftovers. It was a rag-tag group for sure.
But Drew spoke with such optimism and enthusiasm that everyone wondered if he had really grasped the scope of the situation that he had just signed up for.
But his positivity never waned. With seven scholarship players most of the season, the Bears only won three Big 12 games that season, but fans loved the way his team fought every game.
Drew and assistants like Jerome Tang and Matt Driscoll worked around the clock trying to convince players that this was a new era at Baylor and they could be on the ground floor of a major rebuild.
They convinced talented Australian guard Aaron Bruce, who really ate vegemite sandwiches, to sign in 2004. A program-lifting recruiting class featuring guards Curtis Jerrells and Henry Dugat and forward Kevin Rogers arrived in 2005 followed by McDonald’s All-American Tweety Carter in 2006.
In 2008, the Bears broke the 20-win barrier for the first time since 1988. I still remember the anxiety at the Ferrell Center during the NCAA tournament selection show as the bracket was unveiled. When Baylor’s name popped up at the last minute, the place exploded as players, coaches and fans openly wept with joy.
After eight more NCAA tournament berths, including Elite Eight appearances in 2010 and 2012 and Sweet 16 appearances in 2014 and 2017, the Bears will make their first Final Four appearance since 1950 when they play Houston on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
From the ashes of 2003, Drew has built a nationally recognized program that’s averaged 24 wins per season since the breakthrough 2007-08 season. Baylor basketball is on the radar of top recruits. The Bears are bringing in a top five class next season.
It’s been nearly 34 years since my trip to Maui that kicked off my Baylor basketball coverage. But I would trade snorkeling and seeing a volcano and black sand beaches to cover a Final Four team any day.
Paradise found.