John Werner: Baylor's rise from ashes to Final Four remarkable

INDIANAPOLIS – Taking over the Baylor basketball beat in 1987, my first assignment was to fly to Hawaii to cover the Maui Classic.

It was a slice of paradise.

Not only did I get to see the Bears play some powerhouse teams like Illinois and Stanford, I had enough time to go snorkeling, watch the Haleakala volcano at sunrise, and drive across the island to see its unique black sand beaches.

With future NBA guard Micheal Williams and all-Southwest Conference forward Darryl Middleton leading the way, the Bears finished 23-11 that year and made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1950.

What a great way to start my new beat, and I couldn’t wait for more.

Paradise was lost soon enough.

With the bulk of the 1987-88 team gone, the Bears fell to 5-22 the next year and were last in the SWC with a 1-15 record.

Following a 75-45 loss to TCU to his cousin Moe Iba in Fort Worth, Baylor coach Gene Iba quickly packed his team on the bus and drove back to the newly opened Ferrell Center for a late night practice. A McDonald’s employee called the press room asking why the team hadn’t picked up its postgame meal.