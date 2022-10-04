John Werner: Bears missing 2021 veteran leadership

Baylor had a lot of chords hit the right note during its 2021 Big 12 championship season.

A ball-hawking defense, the Big 12’s best running offense, and a highly favorable schedule were all part of the Bears’ winning formula.

But perhaps the most significant aspect of their program-best 12-2 season was veteran player leadership. It’s something that's still very much a work in progress on this year’s team.

From the earliest days of summer camp, Baylor coach Dave Aranda spoke of the need for new leaders to step up, and repeated it several times as practices progressed. Aranda knows how important it is because the Bears had flat-out amazing player leadership last season.

In this new NIL era, boosters can buy all the high-priced recruits they want. Schools can sign five-star recruits. None of that’s going to replace veterans who have been in the program a long time, suffered through injuries and setbacks, and emerged as respected leaders and talented players that teammates will look to for guidance.

Baylor’s player leadership last season began with Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard, who are now forging their NFL careers. Pitre is already a starting safety for the Houston Texans, and it looks like Bernard will have a bright future with the Buffalo Bills.

Pitre was an instant hero among Baylor fans when he stepped on campus in 2017. He was the only recruit in his class who stuck to his commitment to Baylor after Art Briles was fired.

Under-recruited out of Houston Stafford High School, Pitre stepped into the starting lineup for the Bears as a true freshman, but he played less in 2018 and missed most of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury.

With his career at a crossroads, Pitre came back better than ever as he emerged as a playmaking safety who made all-Big 12 in 2020 and consensus All-America in 2021.

Bernard’s path was also filled with setbacks and comebacks as he missed most of his debut 2017 season with a foot injury, but came back to be a second-team all-Big 12 linebacker as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

Enjoying an All-America type of season in 2020, Bernard went down with a midseason shoulder injury. But he came back again to deliver an all-Big 12 senior season as the team's top tackler, and ended his career with one of the most remarkable games ever by a Baylor defensive player as he recorded 20 tackles with two sacks in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

When I wrote features on Pitre and Bernard last season, their maturity glowed. They came across as grown men who had been through a lot of ups and downs, and knew the importance of providing leadership and guidance to younger players.

On the offensive side, running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner and quarterback Gerry Bohanon were tremendous leaders.

Smith was a fifth-year player who unselfishly switched from running back to linebacker and again to running back, delivering a school-record 1,601 yards rushing last season. Playing a great deal since his freshman year in 2017, Ebner’s experience as a running back, receiver and kick returner was invaluable.

Stepping into the starting quarterback role for the first time after three years behind Charlie Brewer, Bohanon’s natural leadership qualities came across. It was easy to see how his outgoing, confident personality would inspire teammates to follow.

The one thing those guys had in common was they were all playmakers. Great linemen can certainly be leaders, but it’s a more natural role for guys who handle the ball or make most of the tackles.

They’re like the lead singer in the band. As much as I like Keith Richards as a songwriter and guitarist, Mick Jagger is going to get most of the attention as the Rolling Stones’ main vocalist.

This year’s Baylor squad has veteran leaders like fifth-year senior linebacker Dillon Doyle and sixth-year senior linebacker Bryson Jackson. But most of the playmakers are freshmen and sophomores, guys still trying to find their voices as potential leaders.

There’s still a lot of season left to be played after the Bears fell to 3-2 with Saturday’s 36-25 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State. Leaders can still emerge. But as last year’s team showed, veteran leadership can’t be underestimated.