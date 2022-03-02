John Werner: Bears redefine roles in Big 12 championship bid

But even with a much shorter rotation, they vaulted from No. 10 to 3 following last Saturday’s perfect storm when seven of the top nine teams lost on the road.

The Bears have tremendous talent, but their success goes way beyond that.

When Drew and his staff recruit players, they’re not just looking for gifted athletes or guys with mind-blowing stats.

They’re looking for unselfish players who are willing to fit into the program’s culture and adapt to the team’s needs. As Baylor’s injuries have mounted, most of the remaining players have played more minutes with redefined roles.

Sochan’s versatility has been a major key. With Tchamwa Tchatchoua out, the 6-9 Sochan has stepped in at center in some situations. He’s skilled and athletic enough to play any position on the floor, and is one of the Bears’ best defenders.

In two of the last four wins against TCU and Kansas, Sochan has matched his career with 17 points while averaging 6.4 rebounds in the last five games.

Center Flo Thamba has also stepped up in a big way by averaging 11.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in the last six games.