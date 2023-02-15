A year ago, Baylor coach Scott Drew was like a medic patching up his team just enough to put a semi-healthy starting five on the floor.

Remarkably that beaten-up team beat enough Big 12 opponents to repeat as conference champions, tying Kansas for the title.

But you got the feeling the defending national champions’ days were numbered as they headed into the NCAA Tournament. That day came in the second round when the Bears courageously battled back from a 25-point second-half deficit against North Carolina to send the game into overtime before losing 93-86.

Nothing wrong with the Bears’ heart, they were just hurting in too many other places.

But while last year’s team limped toward March Madness, Drew’s current crew is soaring.

After opening the Big 12 with three straight losses, the Bears have won 10 of their last 11 games to improve to 20-6 overall and pull into a three-way tie for the Big 12 lead at 9-4 with Texas and Kansas.

The Bears started their streak before forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua miraculously returned to the lineup on Feb. 4 against Texas Tech. After the big man tore multiple ligaments in his left knee in February 2022, Drew was much more concerned if he would ever be able to walk normally again, much less play basketball.

But Tchamwa Tchatchoua returned looking as athletic and physical as ever, while adding an improved jump shot to complement his rebounding and defensive skills. The Bears have reeled off four straight wins since Everyday Jon’s return, winning by an average of 13 points.

Not only did last year’s team take a gut punch with Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s absence down the stretch, the Bears also missed guard LJ Cryer’s 3-point missiles. Cryer kept trying to play but ultimately had to sit due to stress fractures in both feet that required surgery.

Now Cryer is healthy and Big 12 opponents are feeling the pain.

After burying four of eight 3-pointers in a 23-point performance in a 72-68 road win over No. 22 TCU, Cryer nailed a career-high eight of 11 treys en route to 26 points in a 79-67 win over West Virginia on Monday at the Ferrell Center.

Along with Adam Flagler and Keyonte George, the Bears arguably boast the most dangerous starting guard trio in the country. Redshirt freshman Langston Love gives Baylor’s guard corps a different type of threat off the bench with his strength to take on defenders in the lane to accompany his long-range shooting skills.

While Baylor’s defense was certainly improving before Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s return, Drew can now bring his stopper out of the bullpen. Though he missed the final three weeks of last year’s regular season, he was still named the Big 12’s co-defensive player of the year with Oklahoma State center Moussa Cisse.

Everyday Jon is so athletic and versatile that he can cover anybody on the floor, and his presence inspires his teammates to play defense at a higher level.

"He's the heart of our team," said Baylor forward Jalen Bridges.

The Bears are healthy and deep enough to make a long NCAA Tournament run with a legitimate chance to win their second national championship in three years.

They’ve got such a strong eight-man rotation that promising freshman forward Josh Ojianwuna and veteran guard Dale Bonner are finding it hard to get on the floor. That’s a problem any coach would love to have.

But before March Madness begins, the Bears have to get through a Big 12 gauntlet. Compared to Big 12 co-leaders Texas and Kansas, Baylor faces by far the most daunting remaining five regular season games.

The No. 9 Bears hit the road Saturday to face No. 5 Kansas in Lawrence, where they’ve gone 1-19 in series history. Next Tuesday, Baylor faces No. 12 Kansas State in Manhattan where Drew will tangle with former assistant Jerome Tang, whose squad pulled off a 97-95 overtime win on Jan. 7 at the Ferrell Center.

Then it’s back home to face No. 6 Texas on Feb. 25 before playing an improving Oklahoma State squad in Stillwater two days later. Baylor will end the regular season March 4 at home against No. 19 Iowa State, which opened Big 12 play with a 77-62 win over the Bears in Ames.

All five of Baylor’s remaining opponents are likely NCAA Tournament bound, so the Bears will face an unofficial March Madness schedule. But Drew will take his chances with a veteran squad that's got the health to match its heart this time around.