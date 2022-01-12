John Werner: Big 12 gauntlet major test for No. 1 Baylor Bears

As I sat down to compose my story on No. 19 Texas Tech’s 65-62 win over No. 1 Baylor Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center, I had a slight case of writer’s block.
It had been nearly 10 months since the Bears had lost a basketball game, and I had to remember how to write a basketball game story from that angle.
The Bears had won 21 straight games, which began with their six-game NCAA tournament sweep to win the 2021 national championship and continued through the first 15 games this season.
Most of those games weren’t even close.
Before Baylor’s 77-72 win over Iowa State in Ames on New Year’s Day, the Bears had won 18 straight games by at least eight points. Except for an 81-72 win over Arkansas in the Elite Eight, Baylor rolled to double-digit wins throughout the NCAA tournament, capped by an 86-70 blowout of Gonzaga in the national championship game.
As impressive as that 21-game winning streak was, it wasn’t even Baylor’s longest in the last three years.
The Bears opened the 2019-20 basketball season with a Big 12-record 23 straight wins before a 64-61 loss to Kansas at the Ferrell Center. That game nearly two years ago marked Baylor’s last loss at the Ferrell Center before the Red Raiders rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat the Bears Tuesday night.
COVID-19 erased Baylor’s hopes of winning the 2020 national championship when the NCAA tournament was canceled. But with most of the key players returning for the 2020-21 season, the Bears reeled off 18 straight wins before a 71-58 loss to Kansas last February at Allen Fieldhouse.
Think about that: Scott Drew’s teams have put together winning streaks of 23, 18 and 21 games in the last three seasons in a sport with so much parity that upsets happen every night.
That’s blue blood stuff. Make room Kansas, Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina.
The Big 12 has without question become the toughest conference in the country from top to bottom in the last few years. Five Big 12 teams are currently in the Top 25 and Oklahoma is just outside the door. I don’t think anybody expected Baylor to become the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to go through the season unbeaten.
Losing four starters from last year’s national title team, including All-America guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, the Bears had to rebuild their chemistry this season.
Returning players like guards Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer and forwards Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had to learn to mix with newcomers like Arizona transfer point guard James Akinjo and fabulous freshman forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan.
It’s been remarkable how quickly the new combination has clicked. They’ve blended together so well and played with such command that they’ve built big leads and cruised home with wins with relative ease.
That changed Tuesday night as the Red Raiders grabbed the momentum with a 10-0 run to close the first half and took their first lead midway through the second half.
In the closing minutes, the Bears had to rally from a seven-point deficit. Late 3-pointers by Flagler and Akinjo put the Bears in position to send the game into overtime.
But Akinjo’s last-second 3-point shot near the top of the arc bounced off the front of the rim as Texas Tech pulled off its second monumental win in four days after knocking off then-No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.
The Bears were the last unbeaten NCAA Division I team to go down.
The Bears clearly missed Sochan’s athleticism and rebounding after he sprained his left ankle in Saturday’s 76-64 win over TCU. The Bears hope Sochan returns as soon as possible because they’re clearly a better team with him in an eight-man rotation.
Both Akinjo and Flagler showed veteran leadership by stepping up to take shots down the stretch. Cryer is another fearless shooter, but the Bears will need Mayer to snap out of his shooting slump to add another late-game scoring option.
The Big 12 gauntlet has just begun. With a 3-1 record, the Bears have 14 conference games remaining, including difficult road trips to Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Kansas State.
The winner of the Big 12 will likely have three or four losses. But the champion will still likely earn a No. 1 seed, which for Baylor could mean a regional berth in Fort Worth, a Sweet 16 berth in San Antonio and the Final Four in New Orleans.
Those sites would put a lot of Baylor fans in the stands. The Bears know how to get to the Final Four, but they’ve got a long way to go to prove they belong again.