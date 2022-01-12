John Werner: Big 12 gauntlet major test for No. 1 Baylor Bears

It’s been remarkable how quickly the new combination has clicked. They’ve blended together so well and played with such command that they’ve built big leads and cruised home with wins with relative ease.

That changed Tuesday night as the Red Raiders grabbed the momentum with a 10-0 run to close the first half and took their first lead midway through the second half.

In the closing minutes, the Bears had to rally from a seven-point deficit. Late 3-pointers by Flagler and Akinjo put the Bears in position to send the game into overtime.

But Akinjo’s last-second 3-point shot near the top of the arc bounced off the front of the rim as Texas Tech pulled off its second monumental win in four days after knocking off then-No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

The Bears were the last unbeaten NCAA Division I team to go down.

The Bears clearly missed Sochan’s athleticism and rebounding after he sprained his left ankle in Saturday’s 76-64 win over TCU. The Bears hope Sochan returns as soon as possible because they’re clearly a better team with him in an eight-man rotation.